The Yankees paid Aaron Judge to deal with distractions like Jazz Chisholm Jr.

This situation highlights the increased responsibilities that come with the captaincy for the franchise’s highest-paid player as the season heats up.

The New York Yankees are facing growing concerns about Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s inconsistent start and lack of accountability on the field.

When the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract in December of 2022, it didn't just make him the highest-paid player in franchise history. It also made Judge captain. While he unofficially held that title for years, it's up to Judge to run his clubhouse as he sees fit. Right about now — with Jazz Chisholm and a group of young stars who need some guidance — would be a good time to start.

Chisholm's lackluster start to a season in which he declared he'd win AL MVP and shoot for 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases is predictable. His lack of accountability and understanding in the field of play was not. It's about time someone took him aside, and that responsibility would fall on a captain.

What's Jazz Chisholm's problem, and how Aaron Judge can help

Chisholm has been full of excuses all season long. Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been willing to cover for him. On Saturday, though, Chisholm's misplays in the field came back to bite the Yankees again.

Jazz could've tagged Diaz and thrown to first for the double play. Instead he bobbles the ball and the Rays walk it off pic.twitter.com/1ij5OyebPQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 12, 2026

Postgame, Chisholm expressed some confusion as to whether he would've had time to pull off a double play to extend the game.

"I was really going to go try to tag the runner [Díaz] and just throw it to first,” Chisholm said. “I don't know what the rule is. If I went to first base first and threw it back to second, if it's still an out. Is it still a double play? I don't know. Does it count as not an RBI?"

Jazz Chisholm Jr. says he doesn't know if the game-ending run would have scored if he had gotten the out at 1B first, and then gotten the second out of the double play at second



(via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/OnImRZiZwi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 12, 2026

The lack of awareness by one of the Yankees most outspoken players in appalling. The short answer is no, even had Chisholm pulled off a double play, Chandler Simpson of the Rays would've likely crossed home plate before the Yankees recorded the out at first.

As the Yankees captain and clubhouse leader, this is a situation Judge must deal with swiftly, ideally with the help of Boone, who already hinted at chatting with Chisholm Jr. at the beginning of the season.

Why it's on Aaron Judge to lead the Yankees and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees v. Tampa Bay Rays | Mary Holt/GettyImages

Judge became just the 16th captain in Yankees history when they signed him to a nine-year extension in 2022. The previous was Derek Jeter, who held that title from 2003 until 2014. That's an exclusive list, and an honor Judge doesn't take lightly.

"I was taken aback. You look at this list of individuals who have this title, it's such an honor," Judge said at the time. "In my heart, I knew where I wanted to be, but this process was a valuable lesson. It helped me come to a clear answer that I belong in New York."

Hal Steinbrenner even said he couldn't imagine Judge playing for another team. That's why he bestowed the honor upon him. But now is the time when that honor ought to pay dividends.

This isn't to say that Judge should call Chisholm Jr. out publicly, or even call a players-only meeting. However, a quick chat with Chisholm Jr. about the importance of doing the little things right, especially in big moments, is crucial. A four-game losing streak can turn into a theme, especially when one player is seemingly at the forefront of most of the Yankees' issues.

Playing such a role isn't easy, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone. But Judge is the face of the Yankees franchise. He signed up for it, quite literally, on a dotted line. Chisholm Jr. has cost the Yankees at least two games now, and we're less than a month in. Enough is enough.