This Braves trade package for Joe Ryan is missing piece for a World Series contender

The Atlanta Braves don't necessarily need to trade for another top-tier starting pitcher, but following the elbow injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, they might not have a choice. Atlanta's rotation still has several ace-level pitchers, including Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. Beyond that, however, they are lacking in the back end.

Spot Pitcher Ace Chris Sale 2 Spencer Strider 3 Reynaldo Lopez 4 Grant Holmes 5 Bryce Elder

Behind Lopez, who has injury concerns of his own, the Braves cannot count on Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Both pitchers have stellar campaigns in the not-so-distant past to back them, but neither is the kind of pitcher Joe Ryan is.

A Braves trade package to acquire Joe Ryan

The problem with acquiring Ryan is two-fold. First, there's no guarantee the Twins would be willing to part ways with him this early. If Minnesota were to wait until the trade deadline, for example, they could probably get more in return since Ryan will still have two playoff runs left on his deal. Second, the Braves farm system is devoid much young talent in positions of need for Minnesota. This deal is not a perfect match.

Ryan is coming off his best season as a professional, as he posted a 12-10 overall record with a 3.42 ERA to boot. The right-hander has electric stuff and top-of-the-rotation potential, even on a contender like the Braves. His mutual option for 2027 makes this trade particularly attractive for Atlanta, as they could keep Ryan for two full seasons at an affordable asking price.

Would the Braves make this trade?

If the Braves traded Ritchie, they'd have just one top-100 prospect remaining in left-hander Cam Caminiti. That's not great considering much of Atlanta's core is aging, especially its pitching staff. If the Braves believe in Ritchie, they might as well give him a realistic chance to make the rotation either out of spring training, or early this season.

However, there's little evidence they think THAT highly of him. Fuentes is nearly 21 years old and already has an MLB cameo under his belt. Still, Ryan is the kind of proven commodity Alex Anthopoulos loves, especially if the Braves could extend him shortly after acquiring him. Anthopoulos knows how expensive starting pitchers can be on the free-agent market. This team lost Max Fried just a year ago. For that reason and that reason alone, the Braves should make this deal.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Twins make this trade?

This is a tough one. On the one hand, the Twins would acquire a top-100 prospect and another pitcher on the rise from Atlanta. On the other, Minnesota could bank on Ryan having another solid season and perhaps making him available at the trade deadline, where he'd be one of the best starting pitchers available.

If I'm in the Twins front office, I prefer that route, as Ryan should only improve from here and is an affordable asset. There's little cost to keeping him on the roster. Come the deadline, the Twins can reevaluate based on where they sit in the AL Central standings. From there, a contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Boston Red Sox could be a better system fit.

Verdict: Probably not

Why Braves shouldn't wait to add another starting pitcher

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Most winters, a starting pitcher like Lucas Giolito wouldn't be available at the start of MLB spring training. But this isn't most winters, and the Braves could sign Giolito without parting ways with any of their top prospects. It's been an odd offseason for Giolito. The Braves could probably get him on a high AAV one-year deal.

Believe it or not, Giolito's ERA was actually a shade lower than Ryan's last season, and he pitched at hitter-friendly Fenway Park in the heat of a pennant race. If Anthopoulos had to pick between trading assets for Ryan or signing a pitcher who had a similar season, but offers less frontline potential, he should consider taking the latter.

Again, the Braves don't need another ace. They have two of those in Sale and Strider, plus another former NL All-Star in Lopez. What they do need is rotation filler, and there are few options available better than Giolito.