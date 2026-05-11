This Cardinals-Mets trade for Freddy Peralta would steal an ace from rival Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team in flux. While the Cards have been one of the best storylines in all of baseball so far this season, they're also a team caught in between the present and future. If Chaim Bloom had his way, the Cardinals would not swing a trade for one of the best pitchers in baseball unless it came cheap. Freddy Peralta is not affordable in that sense.

Late last week, reports circulated that the New York Mets could consider trading ace Peralta — who they just acquired this past winter, mind you — for a haul. Peralta is in a walk year, hence the hesitancy of the Mets to commit. The two sides were either unable or unwilling to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before the season. While the Cubs initially emerged as an obvious fit for Peralta, they are not alone.

Freddy Peralta trade rumors: What a Cardinals-Mets deal would look like

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Again, good luck getting Bloom to part ways with his prospect capital. Bloom was tasked with building the next great generation of Cardinals stars. Thus, dealing for a short-term upgrade may not be in his best interest. For a second here, though, let's live in the hypothetical. St. Louis needs starting pitching. They have a 4.25 team ERA on the season, good for 12th-worst in MLB.

The Mets and Cardinals actually aren't a bad match for a blockbuster trade. The strength of St. Louis' farm system is its starting pitching. The Mets, like any team around MLB, could use more of that.

Cardinals fans already hate me, so I might as well dig my heels in. FanSided's Zach Rotman wrote up a similar Peralta trade package, this time with him being sent to the rival Cubs. It was a 1-for-1 deal involving the Cubs top prospect, Jaxson Wiggins. If we're strictly going by MLB Pipeline rankings, which are a decent reflection of how scouts and front offices feel about these young players, Wiggins is ranked 43rd. Cijintje is 73rd. Don't shoot the messenger. Crooks is a nice add-in, as the Cardinals have an excess at catcher and the potential to select another in the 2026 MLB Draft (Ryder Helfrick, anyone?).

Would the Cardinals make this trade?

If the Cardinals believe in this year's team, then they really ought to. Consider that St. Louis has starting pitching and catcher depth in its farm system, and this seems like a home run. The Cards won't trade Liam Doyle, nor should they. Quinn Matthews and Brandon Clarke remain as possible 2026 fill-ins, and it doesn't touch the big-league roster. Crooks has some potential, sure, but most scouts don't view him as much more than a career backup. Rainiel Rodriguez, Leo Bernal and dare I say Helfrick would all be ranked ahead of him.

Peralta is a difference-maker, and if the Cards prefer to sweeten their side of things more, then why not extend him? It's not like St. Louis has an ace on the roster currently, despite Michael McGreevy's impressive start to the season.

Would the Mets make this trade?

If the Mets are really willing to punt on this season in May, then this offer from the Cardinals might be the best they get. Yes, Peralta is an NL Cy Young contender at his best and, yes, New York should want to keep him around. Extension talks — if they occurred, the reporting is sketchy on that front — didn't go anywhere. Peralta will test free agency and that could mean losing him for nothing.

Instead, New York could land a top-100 pitching prospect who isn't far away from the bigs. They could also add catching depth to the farm system in Crooks. I don't personally see the downside, though I'm sure Mets fans will.

Cardinals starting rotation with Freddy Peralta in it

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Before Cardinals fans march to Pittsburgh with pitchforks, keep in mind that the goal should always be to win this season, rather than banking on lottery tickets down the road. And it's not even like the Cards are lacking in lottery tickets. Without Cijintje, St. Louis still has four top-100 prospects, and an ace-in-the-making in Doyle. And as much as I believe the Cardinals need a rotation upgrade by the trade deadline if they're serious about competing this season, it's not like the young guys have done that bad of a job so far.

Position Player RHP Freddy Peralta LHP Matthew Liberatore RHP Michael McGreevy RHP Dustin May RHP Kyle Leahy RHP Andre Pallante

Dare I say, with Peralta in tow the Cardinals would have three top-of-the-rotation starting pitchers in tow, with Doyle on the backburner until later this season or next. That's a great place to be if you're St. Louis, and could go a long way in filling the seats this summer at Busch Stadium.

Plus, doesn't sticking it to the Cubs make you feel a little better about this deal, anyway? Maybe?

More MLB news and analysis: