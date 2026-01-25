This Orioles-Tarik Skubal trade is the godfather offer Detroit would have to take

The Detroit Tigers don't have to trade Tarik Skubal this winter. Skubal, who is in a monumental arbitration fight with the team over a $13 million difference in valuation, is unlikely to return following this season. That's why the Tigers would be wise to trade him at some point leading up to the 2026 MLB trade deadline, assuming they aren't in contention.

That, of course, is the difficult part. The Tigers had one of the best records in baseball last season at the midway point. Who's to say that won't happen again? And, should Skubal win his arbitration case, he'll earn $32 million next season, thus hurting some of Detroit's leverage in trade talks.

Tigers are in no rush to trade Tarik Skubal

2025 Grapefruit League Spring Training Media Day | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

While much of the above makes Skubal's future in Detroit sound like a dire situation, there is some comfort in knowing that, at most, he'll leave following the 2026 season. There is no alternate reality in which Skubal stays past then unless he's willing to take under market value, which will not happen. Thus, Detroit can trade Skubal at their own pace knowing full well that the price can only go up from here. We're at the low point.

For teams interested in acquiring Skubal, however, time is of the essence. Spring training is right around the corner, and pitchers and catchers report in just over a week. There aren't many ace-caliber starting pitchers available at this time of year, minus Framber Valdez, and he comes with his own baggage.

The Tigers know that whether it be now or at the trade deadline, some interested suitor will be desperate enough to meet a moving target. That moving target is Scott Harris's asking price for Skubal, which ought to change depending on how many starts Skubal has left to make this season. Considering Opening Day is still over two months away, the price is high for a team like the Orioles, who are an ace away from entering the AL pennant conversation.

What would it cost the Orioles to trade for Tarik Skubal

Oddly enough, the Orioles are a tough match for the Tigers from a trade perspective. Detroit would prefer to reload in the starting rotation with young, capable starting pitchers. Baltimore doesn't have many of those in their farm system, as they're lacking a top-100 pitching prospect. Any of the starters Baltimore would send back to the Tigers from their current rotation are subpar and over the age of 26.

In Westburg, Detroit would fill a much-needed void at third base. He is also under contract through the 2030 season, and had an OPS over .700 last season. Westburg made the AL All-Star team in 2024, and is one of the best young players at the position in MLB. Beavers, meanwhile, is a top-100 prospect per MLB Pipeline and projects as a corner outfielder. He's buried on the depth chart for now, but could earn a better chance in Detroit, which would value his position flexibility.

As for Mejia and Watts-Brown, both are ranked top-10 in the Orioles system. Considering the value in acquiring four years of Westburg and a top-100 overall prospect in Beavers, these two pitchers would be the cherry on top to get a deal done.

Would the Orioles and Tigers actually make this trade?

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

To put it bluntly, no. The Tigers would certainly be interested due to the years of control on all four players they'd acquire for Skubal. Harris has routinely made the point this winter that one player does not win a World Series. Even if Westburg, Beavers and the two minor-league pitchers acquired for Skubal don't match his overall value, they do fill needs on Detroit's current roster in 2026 and the years to come.

The issue with this deal, I would assume, would be from the Orioles perspective. If Baltimore acquired Skubal, they'd be in the same position as the Tigers – waiting and hoping the two-time Cy Young winner re-signs with them in free agency. No matter which team eventually trades for Skubal, he is more than likely going to be a free agent at the end of the year, and won't seriously entertain an extension in-season.

The Orioles have long hoarded their prospects, as well. Westburg doesn't qualify, but he has years of control left on his deal and is already an All-Star caliber player. Consider Beavers, a top-100 talent Baltimore clearly values, alongside their two best pitching prospects (even if considered lottery tickets for now), and that could be too steep of a price to pay for one memorable season of Skubal.

At that point, they might as well spend money, not talent, on Valdez.