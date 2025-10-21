Vlad Jr.'s tears and the best reactions from this Blue Jays generation's moment

The Toronto Blue Jays won Game 7 of the ALCS at home in thrilling fashion, 4-3, over the visiting Seattle Mariners. It marked a new milestone in Blue Jays franchise history. Toronto has not appeared in the World Series since winning back-to-back in '92 and '93. So it's been three decades and change since Jays fans — and the entire country of Canada — was treated to World Series baseball.

Their reward? The indomitable Los Angeles Dodgers, who have once again figured out how to pitch just in time for October. This Dodgers team is comically loaded, with four All-Star pitchers operating at the peak of their powers, along with an MVP frontrunner in Shohei Ohtani and a veteran lineup chock full of postseason accolades.

But we needn't focus on that right now. The road ahead is tough, but just getting to this stage is a huge achievement for the Blue Jays. Just last offseason, folks were ready to throw in the towel on Ross Atkins and this front office. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took a leap of faith when he inked a long-term extension, rather than testing the open waters of free agency. Toronto rewarded him with a damn good roster.

After their win on Monday night — highlighted by a go-ahead, three-run homer from Blue Jays vet George Springer in the bottom of the seventh — Toronto reacted with the level of excitement and emotion you'd expect in such a monumental moment.

Here are the best Blue Jays reactions after ALCS Game 7 victory

Let's start with the obvious one. The crowd pop on Springer's home run — and the outfielder's reaction as he rounded the bases — was immaculate. Just an immediate, all-time sports moment in the city of Toronto.

THE ATMOSPHERE IN TORONTO DURING GEORGE SPRINGER’S 3-RUN SHOT WAS UNREAL 🔥



(via @BlueJays)

pic.twitter.com/rDKV0hDmF4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2025

There was also the postgame reaction from manager John Schneider, who let some NSFW thoughts fly in front of the cameras. It was a special moment. He meant every word. Sometimes it's good to let it slip.

John Schneider cares not for the censors. pic.twitter.com/43T6P8R3Ev — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) October 21, 2025

His speech in the locker room was even better, followed by an appropriately bombastic champagne shower. Again, NSFW.

Perhaps the best reaction of all came from Toronto's heart and soul, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He was caught up in the moment postgame, tears streaming down his face as he told the Blue Jays fans, "we did this for y'all." Born in Canada while his dad played for the Expos, Guerrero has such a strong connection to the country and the fanbase. This means more to him than it does to most. And it means a heck of a lot to most.

"FOUR MORE" 🫡



An emotional Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins @thehazelmae after the Blue Jays’ Game 7 win. pic.twitter.com/KUX4VnNdAl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2025

And you know who else this means a heck of a lot to? Bo Bichette, who came up at the same time as Guerrero and has spent his entire career next to the All-Star first baseman. Bichette hasn't been able to play yet this postseason due to injury, but he expects to be back for the World Series. In the locker room postgame, the talented shortstop spoke about how proud he is of Guerrero and his teammates.

"So proud. We've been through everything together, he's like a brother to me."



- Bo Bichette on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.@jonmorosi | @BlueJays | #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/RVxsANYwpX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 21, 2025

This was a special win for the Blue Jays and their long-suffering fanbase. Not many saw it coming into the season, but Toronto was the most complete team in the American League, front to back. There is so few true weak points in this roster. A titanic challenge lies ahead as the Dodgers come to town, but if there's any team in MLB capable of dismantling a budding dynasty right now, it's the Jays. This offense is electric, Guerrero has been the best player in the postseason by far, and Toronto's pitching staff packs a ton of high-level experience.

We've got quality baseball on the horizon, so buckle in, folks.