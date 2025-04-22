MLS news and rumors roundup for Apr. 22: Jamie Vardy could be on his way to MLS

Jamie Vardy could be on his way to MLS

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League last weekend, and Jamie Vardy's time at the club could be up. The forward's contract with the Foxes expires at the end of the season. Therefore, a move to MLS might be on the cards.

The Sun has reported that, "Vardy could be set to leave Leicester City - but only for a move abroad... There is interest from clubs in America for the former England striker." No clubs were mentioned in the article, but GIVEMESPORT has speculated that he would be a good fit at Charlotte FC, Columbus Crew or FC Cincinnati.

A move to Charlotte would see Vardy reunited with his former manager, Dean Smith, and ex-teammate Christian Fuchs, who are the club's head coach and assistant, respectively. Vardy could also form a phenomenal forward line at the Crown alongside Crystal Palace hero Wilfried Zaha.

The Columbus Crew would also be a tempting option for Vardy as they have MLS's most highly rated coach, Wilfried Nancy. FC Cincinnati are only second to Charlotte on goal difference in the Eastern Conference, so a striker with Vardy's experience would be welcome at the club.

Vardy's story is truly remarkable as he went all the way from playing in non-league soccer to winning the Premier League and the FA Cup with Leicester. The player has been involved in soccer in America previously as he was a co-owner of the now-defunct Rochester Rhinos.

Robert Bozenik to join Real Salt Lake

Robert Bozenik has scored just four goals, with one assist, in 29 Liga Portugal games for struggling Boavista this season. However, the Slovakian international is set to play in MLS.

Florian Plettenberg reported on X: "Brozenik is now on his way to finalise his transfer to Real Salt Lake City in MLS! Been told his medical is scheduled for Tuesday. Contract planned until 2028 + 1. But details still need to be clarified. The 25-year-old striker would leave Boavista with immediate effect."

RSL are currently 11th in the Western Conference and has scored just eight goals in nine games. Therefore, Bozenik will have his work cut out to start finding the back of the net for Pablo Mastroeni's side.

Olivier Giroud finally scores MLS goal

Olivier Giroud is France's all-time top goalscorer and has led the line for top European teams including Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan. Therefore, there were high expectations for him when he joined Los Angeles FC. However, Giroud has not lived up to his reputation.

Giroud scored his first MLS goal last weekend in a 3-3 draw with the Portland Timbers. This was in his 20th MLS game, if you include playoff matches also. Giroud has also found the back of the net once in the U.S. Open Cup and once in Leagues Cup for LAFC.

Hopefully for LAFC's and the player's sake, Giroud will start scoring more freely now that he is off the mark in MLS. Steve Cherundolo's side was linked with another French forward, Antoine Griezmann, but he is now set to extend his contract at Atletico Madrid.