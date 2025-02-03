Myles Garrett may have burned a bridge to one contender that actually needs him
By Mark Powell
Myles Garrett popped the Super Bowl week bubble on Monday morning, requesting a trade out of Cleveland to a contender. Garrett was clear that his goal wasn't merely to play for the Browns and make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but also win Super Bowls. He's not going to accomplish that in Cleveland, sadly.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl...With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns," Garrett wrote.
The Browns stance on trading Garrett has not changed – Andrew Berry isn't interested. Reality should start to set in eventually, and unless the Browns can change Garrett's mind, they'd be best-suited trading him prior to the NFL Draft in hopes of recouping picks to use in this year's showcase. Abdul Carter of Penn State, for example, would be an ideal replacement.
Why a Myles Garrett-Baker Mayfield reunion doesn't make much sense for the Buccaneers
The Buccaneers – and frankly most contenders – could use the sort of upgrade Garrett would bring to their pass rush. While Baker Mayfield and Garrett were once teammates, the current status of their relationship is unknown. Mayfield did not fully support Garrett when he infamously swung his helmet at Mason Rudolph in 2019. When Mayfield was traded to the Panthers, Garrett did not respond to a message from his former quarterback in which Baker wished him the best, per Mary Kay Cabot.
“He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together,” Garrett told Cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview. “I really I didn’t say anything. I didn’t really have much to say and I didn’t know how reply to it, so I didn’t.”
Well, there's that. It's unknown if Mayfield took the lack of response personally, or if he'd be open to bringing Garrett on as an asset the Buccaneers could use. Mayfield seems like the type who wants to win at all cost, even if it makes him a little uncomfortable. It sounds like Garrett is suggesting the same, which is why he wants a trade in the first place.
Some Mayfield-Garrett relationship repair is necessary before the Buccaneers consider adding any awkwardness to their locker room, but it's not out of the question.