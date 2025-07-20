NASCAR Dover Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Shane van Gisbergen's second win in a row and third in the last five races at Sonoma Raceway, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This will be the 21st race of the season, leaving only six races before the playoffs begin.

While Dover marks a return to an oval after a back-to-back weeks at street/road courses, it is also the penultimate round of the In-Season Challenge. Following his bump-and-run to Alex Bowman in the final turn at Sonoma, the No. 32 seed Ty Dillon continues his Cinderella run against John Hunter Nemechek. On the other side, Toyota drivers Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick will square off for the right to race for the $1 million prize at Indianapolis in one week.

So, let's dive right into the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Dover Motor Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Chase Elliott 2nd Chase Briscoe 3rd Christopher Bell 4th Tyler Reddick 5th William Byron 6th Shane van Gisbergen 7th Michael McDowell 8th Joey Logano 9th Ty Gibbs 10th Kyle Busch 11th Ryan Preece 12th Chris Buescher 13th Denny Hamlin 14th Josh Berry 15th Brad Keselowski 16th Alex Bowman 17th AJ Allmendinger 18th Daniel Suarez 19th Ross Chastain 20th Justin Haley 21st Ty Dillon 22nd Bubba Wallace 23rd Austin Dillon 24th Todd Gilliland 25th Kyle Larson 26th Austin Cindric 27th Erik Jones 28th John Hunter Nemechek 29th Cole Custer 30th Zane Smith 31st Ryan Blaney 32nd Riley Herbst 33rd Carson Hocevar 34th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35th Cody Ware 36th Noah Gragson 37th JJ Yeley

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott is on the pole for the race after rain washed out practice and qualifying. Elliott was awarded the pole position based on NASCAR's metric, which combines owner's points, a driver's finishing position in the previous race and the fastest lap time in that race.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe will join Elliott on the front row. Briscoe's JGR teammate Christopher Bell will roll off third with Reddick and points leader William Byron rounding out the top five. van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Gibbs and Kyle Busch complete the top 10. Logano will become the youngest driver (35) to make his 600th Cup Series start when he takes the green flag. Other notables outside the top 10 include Denny Hamlin (13th), Brad Keselowski (15th), Bowman (16th), Bubba Wallace (22nd), Kyle Larson (25th) and Ryan Blaney (31st).

Along with the lack of track time, teams will also have to deal with a new tire compound at Dover. With their first laps on track coming when the green flag flies, drivers will face an increased challenge at the treacherous one-mile track as they try to get a feel for the new tire.

NASCAR race start time: When does the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be around 90 degrees with the potential for spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 stages explained

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 120 Stage 2 250 Final Stage 400

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday will be broadcast on TNT Sports with the pre-race coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on truTV, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on HBO Max.