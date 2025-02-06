NBA trade grades: Lakers mortgage future for ideal Luka Doncic lob threat
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sitting idly after acquiring Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade centered on Anthony Davis.
Not long after saying the Lakers would probably wait until the offseason for a major frontcourt upgrade, Rob Pelinka has sold the farm for Charlotte Hornets 7-footer Mark Williams, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charlotte will receive Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2031 first-round pick — unprotected — in exchange for the 23-year-old big man. That probably seems like a lot at first blush, but Williams is the real deal. He's also the perfect frontcourt complement to Luka Doncic, plugging the most glaring hole in Los Angeles' reshaped roster.
Knecht was frequently connected (no pun intended) to Charlotte throughout the pre-draft process. He has fans in the building and should be in for a significant role next to LaMelo Ball on the wing. Knecht is a rookie and Williams is in his third NBA season, but it's worth noting that Williams is a little more than 200 days younger than Knecht.
And, somehow, the Hornets got more draft capital for Williams than the Dallas Mavericks did for Doncic, as if that knife needed to be twisted any deeper.
This feels like a strong deal for both parties. Charlotte will have other opportunities to bolster its frontcourt. FanSided's latest NBA mock draft pegged 7-foot-2 Duke freshman Khaman Maluach as the Hornets' pick near the top of the lottery.
For as talented as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are right now, the Hornets have 12 wins. They can afford to operate patiently. Knecht is probably overhyped due to the Lakers Effect, but he's a solid complementary talent who should be well-positioned for success in Charlotte's ecosystem.
Those 2030 and 2031 picks, meanwhile, are extremely valuable, even after the Doncic trade. Los Angeles plans to be winning games with Luka when that time rolls around, but he's a free agent in 2026 and nothing is guaranteed six years out. Unprotected future firsts can transform into gems at a moment's notice.
From the Lakers' perspective, it's a chance to field a legitimate contender right now. The Lakers weren't going anywhere with a center rotation of Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber.
That all changes with Williams anchoring the middle. There are prominent injury concerns for Williams to overcome, but when healthy, the 7-foot, 241-pound Duke product absolutely shines on both ends of the court. He's an efficient interior finisher for Doncic and LeBron to feed, and he's a stout rim protector who can keep the defense afloat in lieu of AD (although the Lakers have deeper issues to solve there).
Knecht, a 2030 swap, and a 2031 first-round pick unprotected is a lot for the Lakers to give up, but Knecht is an older rookie with a streamlined skill set, and frankly, once you trade for Doncic, all bets are off. It has been far too long since Rob Pelinka acted like a GM with serious ambition.
He doesn't deserve credit for Dallas wetting the bed with the Doncic debacle, but following up that heist with this sort of win-now move is a great sign. Williams, again, is 23, so it's also a win-later move. He could be Luka's lob target for the next decade.