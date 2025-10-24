Aaron Gordon finally unlocked the one skill that completes his game

The Golden State Warriors, led by a 42-point performance from Stephen Curry, edged out the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in overtime. However, it was Aaron Gordon's career-high 50-point performance that caught the eyes of many observers. In addition to 50 points, Gordon racked up eight rebounds and netted an absurd 10 out of 11 3-pointers.

Gordon shot 32.9 percent from 3-point range for the first 10 years of his career. However, last year Gordon hit an absurd 43.6 percent of his outside looks, and he is already proving that last year is the new norm. Gordon also had a playoffs to remember last season, including hitting a game-winning 3 and dunk. Transforming a key part of his game at 29 is simply amazing.

Aaron Gordon's growth changes the Nuggets' outlook

It's weird to say this after a loss, but Gordon's stellar performance (among other things) makes me feel even more confident in the Nuggets' title contention chances. Despite Nikola Jokić posting a triple-double, didn't play particularly well, and the Nuggets ran into Curry on a heater in the clutch, which can literally happen to any team. You simply count on Jokić to shoot 2-13 from 3-point range every game.

Still, Gordon showed that his offensive leap from last year was real and that Jamal Murray also delivered a promising game. Gordon looked like a top-five player in the world during Thursday's game. Of course, this isn't sustainable across a season, but the Nuggets seem to have two elite second options next to Jokić. Plus, this is the deepest team of Jokić's career.

The Nuggets ranked 28th in made 3-pointers last season, making Gordon's growth as a shooter even more vital. Having an elite catch-and-shoot threat opens up the court for Jokić even more. Before last season, Gordon did most of his damage as a cutter and lob threat, often playing in the dunker spot. Now, Gordon has unlocked an extra element of versatility in an already elite Nuggets' offense.

Undoubtedly, Gordon's shooting stole the show, and rightfully so. However, what really impressed me was just how comfortable he looked with the ball in his hands. Gordon did a nice job of attacking the rim when appropriate and punished mismatches with incredible force. He also hit a couple of pull-up 3s.

Gordon's career arc from a lottery pick who was boxed into a dunker mold to an amazing role player to now a complementary star is truly incredible. If Gordon can pair his now elite 3-point shooting with dependable secondary shot-creation, the sky is the limit for this Nuggets squad. They already have the best player in the world, and now it looks like Denver has two elite second options.

Ultimately, regardless of the result, Gordon's performance only validates his growth as a shooter and the Nuggets' title championship.