Nuggets fans ready to build the Aaron Gordon statue after Game 7 injury update

Denver Nuggets were expecting the worst ahead of their Game 7 second-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder because Aaron Gordon seemingly had no chance to play. In a shocking twist, however, the fan-favorite will not only play, but will start in the do-or-die contest.

Initial reporting suggested that Gordon was not only going to miss Game 7 with his hamstring strain, but he was going to miss additional time as well, given the severity. Gordon, instead, is defying the odds by attempting to play.

How he plays and whether the Nuggets can win Sunday's game remains to be seen, but the sheer fact that he's set to play in this game despite a Grade 2 hamstring strain has earned him a round of applause and then some from the Denver faithful.

Nuggets fans can't help but appreciate Aaron Gordon doing what he can to get Denver to Western Conference Finals

