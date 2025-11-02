Cooper Flagg's new PG and 4 perfect pairings from first 2026 NBA mock draft

The NBA season is in full swing and college basketball returns in only a couple days, which means it is officially NBA Draft season. No, it's never too early to dive deep into the next generation of stars and begin predicting what the future may hold.

FanSided's first 2026 mock draft went up on Friday, with early picks and analysis for the entire first round. Will things change in the weeks and months ahead? Of course. The standings will shift. Some prospects will rise, while others falter and fall. But even so, every NBA team has been scouting these players for years in advance. The draft is not a one- or two-month process reserved for the end of the campaign.

So, let's get to know some of these prospects a little better and see which hypothetical pairings could have the greatest impact at the next level. Rather than being boring and just talking about the first three picks — yes, Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are worth the hype — this article will focus on underrated or unexpected synergy between potential draftees and their prospective NBA teammates.

Let's dive in.

Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. and No. 14 pick Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

Ja Morant openly quit on the Memphis Grizzlies last night, which opens the door for a new point guard to take over in 2026-27. Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. is the best "pure" point guard prospect in the draft, with incredible playmaking feel and deep range on his pull-up 3. If he falls a little bit too far based on defensive concerns, Memphis could strike gold.

Jaren Jackson Jr. helps Morant so much with his floor-spacing. There just aren't many power forward or center types who can shoot 3s with Jackson's range and confidence. Plus, to his credit, Jackson has become quite devastating as a straight-line driver, punishing closeouts to create his own looks at the rim.

The pick-and-pop actions between Brown and Jackson would leave defenses scrambling. Both can pull it from long range; Jackson can just as competently roll, distribute on the move or punish mismatches at the rim. There's so much optionality. Both guys can beat you in so many ways out of simple actions. Brown's shooting gravity, combined with his ability to read the whole floor at light speed, would bring a very different element to the Grizzlies backcourt compared to Moran't relentless downhill attacks. Perhaps it's a necessary change.

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham and No. 16 pick Bennett Stirtz (Iowa)

Dennis Schröder was a useful midseason addition for the Detroit Pistons last season. He's gone now, but Bennett Stirtz could be an upgrade as the second point guard in Detroit's rotation. This offense runs through Cade Cunningham without fail, so it may seem like a strange fit on the surface for one of the most ball-dominant guards in college basketball. But with Stirtz, Detroit must simply depend on their imagination.

Stirtz is in total command at all times. Drake spammed him in pick-and-rolls last season and let Stritz set up basically every play. He should have more help at Iowa, but Ben McCollum is still going to trust his longtime point guard. At the next level, paired with Cunningham, Stirtz's incredible playmaking should manifest in new ways.

He's a quality shooter. Stirtz should have no trouble hitting spot-up 3s, attacking from a standstill and picking apart a defense in rotation once Cunningham collapses the floor and sets things in motion. If anything, it may help take some of the pressure off of Stirtz, whose lack of traditional athleticism and physicality will be the biggest question mark following him to the next level. He is just going to elevate those around him and make a quality Pistons offense even more potent, with fewer dead spots and increased dynamism.

Chicago Bulls: Josh Giddey and No. 10 pick Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor)

The Chicago Bulls are 5-0 and the last undefeated team standing in the East, just like we all expected. Oh, we didn't expect this? Chicago looks genuinely impressive right now. There will be an eventual fall back to earth, and anyone placing Bulls championship bets right now is probably in for a rude awakening. But these last five games have been extremely promising, with Billy Donovan flashing his chops as a coach and Josh Giddey flashing his chops as a lead guard.

What makes the Bulls so special (right now) is their tempo. Giddey still is not an overly gifted halfcourt scorer. He stuggles to finish out of pick-and-rolls and Chicago's offense is not really built to beat quality defenses straight up. Instead, the Bulls like to get out and run, deploying multiple ball-handlers to create (and extend) advantages with their speed and passing. That sounds like a dream environment for Baylor freshman Tounde Yessoufou.

An incredible athlete on the wing — 6-foot-6 with long arms, an NBA-ready frame and tier-one explosiveness — Yessoufou does his best work out in transition. He can erupt past defenders in the open floor, win with quickness and strength at the point of attack or feast on backdoor cuts and acrobatic finishes inside. Yessoufou has made steady improvement with his shooting and passing, but he's going to primarily thrive as a connector and finisher to start. In Chicago, next to fellow sprinters like Giddey, Matas Buzelis and 2025 lottery pick Noa Essengue, Yessoufou should be positioned for a successful NBA career.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry and No. 21 pick Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

The Golden State Warriors appear to be striking the appropriate balance between veteran know-how and youthful energy so far this season. Injuries are bound to pop up eventually, but this is still a good team when everyone's out on the floor. Stephen Curry, even a half-step slower than he was in his prime, puts such unique pressure on an opposing defense. Teams still don't know how to take him out of a game.

Golden State has settled into a routine of picking older prospects with "NBA-ready" skill sets in recent years, with Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post and Will Richard all looking like contributors, to varying degrees. Michigan transfer and fifth-year senior Yaxel Lendeborg would certainly fit the bill. He offers a well-rounded skill set in the frontcourt, practically built in a lab to be the protege of Draymond Green and Al Horford.

Lendeborg still needs to expand his shooting range out to the NBA 3-point line, but he's a proficient interior scorer with a deep bag of tricks. He's athletic enough to get up for lobs. He crashes the offensive glass. He's a brilliant passer at the elbow. He should fit, hand-in-glove, next to Curry, running DHOs, distributing on the short roll and giving the Dubs much-needed youth and depth up front.

Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg and No. 11 pick Labaron Philon (Alabama)

Cooper Flagg's NBA career is off to an ... interesting start. After a summer of intense hype, Flagg has showcased plenty of talent and potential, but he's also struggling under the burden of starting point guard duties for the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard is a hard position for any rookie, but especially for an 18-year-old who has never played the position before.

Anyone panicking about Flagg or selling their Rookie of the Year stock should probably hit pause. Flagg went through a similar early learning curve at Duke. Once he figured out the speed of college hoops and fine-tuned his shot creation, he took off and put together an all-time great freshman season as one of the youngest players in the NCAA. Flagg is the youngest player in the NBA now. He deserves patience.

That said, Dallas really would benefit from taking some of the pressure off of Flagg with another guard. Kyrie Irving should help upon his return, but Irving's getting up there in years. He's not the long-term solution. Alabama sophomore Labaron Philon, with his shifty downhill scoring and effortless in-between game, just might be.

Philon needs to add strength to his base to better maintain balance at the rim, but the touch on his floater, his vision as a pick-and-roll distributor, his constant gear shifts to create separation and open up driving lanes — it's all encouraging, and he's a committed defensive pest, too. A partnership with Flagg could pay dividends for years to come.