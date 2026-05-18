Is Jalen Williams playing tonight? Latest injury update for Thunder vs. Spurs, Game 1

Jalen Williams is set to return for the Thunder after missing nearly two full playoff rounds due to an injury.

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on May 18.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs tonight, May 18, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. OKC still has not lost in these playoffs, sweeping Phoenix in the first round before curb stomping the Luka-less Lakers in round two.

This is the real test, however, as San Antonio went 4-1 against OKC in the regular season. No team has shown a more effective recipe for disrupting what the Thunder do so well on both ends. In many ways, the Spurs are a mirror of the Thunder — a young, upstart group with big, physical guards and a future multi-time MVP winner in Victor Wembanyama. Thankfully, it sounds like we will get to watch two healthy, powerhouse teams square off.

Jalen Williams expected to return to Thunder lineup for Game 1

Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jalen Williams, out since Game 2 of OKC's first-round series against the Suns with a hamstring strain, is a full go for Monday's Game 1, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams – out since April 22 with a hamstring strain – is listed available against the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2026

It sounds like this was the targeted return date all along, as Williams said he "[hasn't] had to rush back" due to OKC's dominance in previous rounds. That is a testament to OKC's unmatched depth. The Thunder were missing an arguable top-20 player for almost two full rounds and they never missed a beat. At no point did OKC feel truly vulnerable.

Williams was limited to 33 games in the regular season due to wrist and hamstring injuries, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 56.0 percent true shooting. He only managed 28.3 minutes per game. Even with Williams frequently out of commission and never quite at full strength, OKC cruised to 64 wins and the No. 1 seed in the cutthroat West.

Oklahoma City Thunder projected starting lineup with Jalen Williams returning

STARTER POSITION BENCH Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Ajay Mitchell/Cason Wallace Jalen Williams SG Alex Caruso/Jared McCain Luguentz Dort SF Isaiah Joe/Aaron Wiggins Chet Holmgren PF Kenrich Williams Isaiah Hartenstein C Jaylin Williams

There's a chance OKC opts to keep Ajay Mitchell in the starting lineup, as he was brilliant in the Lakers series and is probably their fourth- or fifth-best player in a vacuum. Williams may also be operating under a minutes restriction, so bringing him off the bench for a couple games wouldn't be a complete shock.

These are the West Finals, however, so OKC will want to put its best foot forward. Williams has struggled to showcase the full breadth of his talent this season, but he was critical to OKC's championship run a year ago and this team is at its absolute best when he's playing a central role, really on both ends.

Mitchell was a high-powered sixth man in the regular season and should reacclimate nicely to that role. Meanwhile, OKC has plenty of depth options to turn to, with Cason Wallace, Jared McCain and Alex Caruso all viable in multi-guard lineups. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are both more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard in concentrated doses, too.

The Thunder have a special ability to field multiple competent ball-handlers and decision-makers at all times, without ever sacrificing on defense. Mitchell, Caruso and Wallace are all All-Defense caliber on their best nights. So is JDub, assuming he can regain form quickly.

What can the Thunder expect from Jalen Williams in Game 1?

Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This has been a touch-and-go season for Williams. While his return is undeniably positive news for the defending champs, it will be fascinating to see how quickly the former All-NBA wing can get up to speed against a stout Spurs defense. While OKC did not need Williams against Phoenix or Los Angeles, two far inferior opponents, San Antonio presents the Thunder's biggest roadblock in their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

The Spurs are loaded to the gills with quality perimeter defenders, including two big, physical guards in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper who are uniquely equipped to provide resistance on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives, which is normally OKC's primary source of offense.

San Antonio also has Victor Wembanyama in the paint, which completely changes the geometry of the court for an OKC team specifically designed to pressure the rim at all times. Gilgeous-Alexander is the two-time reigning MVP and arguably the best player in the world, but the Spurs matchup gave him fits in the regular season. OKC will need its secondary creators — Williams chief among them — to come through in this series.

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