Knicks are the biggest winners of a grueling Thunder vs Spurs Western Conference Finals

The extended rest gives the rested team nine days to prepare for a pair of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Victor Wembanyama.

Their opponents in the Finals will emerge from a grueling Western Conference battle already facing key injuries and heavy minutes.

The New York Knicks booked their trip to the 2026 NBA Finals with a resounding sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their blowout 130-93 victory in Game 4 was their 11th straight win of these playoffs, which has them tied for the third-longest single-season winning streak in NBA postseason history.

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors had the longest single-season playoffs winning streak at 15 games, while the 1998-99 San Antonio Spurs were second at 12. The 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers and 1988-89 Lakers are the two teams tied with the Knicks at 11.

The Warriors, Spurs and 2000-01 Lakers all went on to win the title that year, while the 88-89 Lakers got swept by the Detroit Pistons in the Finals. In other words: NBA history suggests the Knicks are well-positioned to become this year's champion.

However, either the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder will be standing in their way in the NBA Finals.

Luckily, because the Knicks have taken care of business so resoundingly over the past two rounds, they're going to be the far healthier and more well-rested team coming into the Finals. That could help narrow the perceived gap between them and the Spurs or Thunder, particularly since those two are locked in a grueling battle that's already guaranteed to go at least six games.

The 'rest vs. rust' debate

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Western Conference Finals has already taken a toll on both the Thunder and the Spurs.

Jalen Williams returned in Game 1 after missing most of the first two rounds with a hamstring injury, but he aggravated that injury in Game 2 and missed Games 3 and 4. Even if he returns by the start of the Finals, he's one tweak away from missing the rest of the playoffs.

With J-Dub sidelined, Ajay Mitchell moved into the Thunder's starting lineup for Game 3. However, he played only 17 minutes before suffering a calf strain that sidelined him for Games 4 and 5.

Mitchell's status is unclear moving forward. With that said, NBA teams have been extremely cautious with calf injuries this season after watching Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum all go down with Achilles tears in last year's playoffs. Take that for what it's worth.

J-Dub and Mitchell are two of the Thunder's top offensive creators. With both of them sidelined in Game 4, OKC's offense was stuck in mud against the Spurs' hellacious defense. Unless both are back by the start of the Finals, the Thunder would be nowhere near the peak version of themselves even if they do advance.

The Spurs don't have any notable players sidelined by injuries, although both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are nursing ailments. Fox missed Games 1 and 2 against OKC with a high ankle sprain that he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, while Harper left Game 2 early with an adductor injury.

"A lot of times, every team’s dealing with something," Fox said after Game 3, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Every team’s dealing with injuries. So you chalk it up to, 'That's the name of the game.'

“Obviously it is disappointing not being able to be 100 percent. But like I said, I'm able to be out there, so that's all that matters to me right now."

Fox aggravated the injury in Game 3 when Thunder wing Lu Dort went diving for a loose ball and collided with him, although he wasn't listed on the Spurs' injury report for either Games 4 or 5. Still, it's clear that he's operating with limitations at the moment.

That isn't likely to improve while facing the Thunder's swarming defense for two or three more games, either.

The NBA Finals start on Wednesday, June 3. The Knicks will have more than a full week off to recover from their series against the Cavs, while the Thunder and Spurs will be playing at least through Thursday. If the series goes a full seven games, they'll have only a few days of rest between Game 7 and the start of the Finals.

The Knicks also had more than a full week off after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but their performance against the Cavs in Game 1 resurrected the timeless "rest vs. rust" debate. The Knicks were seemingly on the verge of getting blown out at home before their historic 22-point fourth-quarter rally sent the Cavs into an existential crisis.

They can't afford a similar start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Even in their depleted states, the Thunder and Spurs are too good.

The Knicks' toughest challenge awaits

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the reigning-champion Thunder had the league's best net rating at plus-11.1, while the Spurs were second at plus-8.4. The Thunder accomplished that even though J-Dub played only 33 games and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star big man Chet Holmgren each missed at least 12 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning two-time MVP. The Knicks have the defensive personnel in Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart to make life difficult for him, but they'll have to avoid falling into foul trouble first. The Thunder also have the size between Holmgren and former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein to battle Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson down low.

Granted, no team has size quite like San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama is making everyone rethink everything they thought they knew about basketball in real time.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman hasn't just led the league in blocks in each of his three NBA seasons. He's a walking Do Not Enter sign for anyone who dares to drive to the basket. The Thunder and Timberwolves have tried to challenge him directly—and have even gotten the best of him at times—but is that strategy sustainable for an entire seven-game series?

As great as Towns has been in these playoffs, Wembanyama would be his toughest test by far, particularly given his penchant for committing dumb fouls. Wemby can stretch Robinson out to the three-point line, which could push the Knicks' defense into uncomfortable cross-matches, too. They might try to have Anunoby or Hart guard up on him, but where would they hide Robinson in that scenario? Would they have to limit his minutes to match up with those of Luke Kornet?

The Knicks have nine days to study up on their possible Finals opponents and begin constructing a game plan to account for Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama and the other stars that they're bound to run into in the Finals. They can only hope that Spurs-Thunder goes a full seven games and delivers them a gassed, banged-up Finals opponent.

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