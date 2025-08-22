Lakers-Nuggets and 3 budding NBA rivalries that will blossom fully this season

Let’s face it. The NBA isn’t what it used to be when the term “old-fashioned rivalry” comes up in conversations. The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics doesn’t have the same pizzazz it once did, the Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks rivalry faded away after Jimmy Butler’s departure, and several of the superstars we all loved to hate will be sidelined this upcoming season.

In a league that thrives on entertainment, leave it to none other than Michael Porter Jr. to spark some life into what once was: the Lakers–Nuggets rivalry. On a recent edition of the Glory Daze podcast, MPJ dug up memories of the heated battles between the two franchises before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

“I used to love those series. Lakers fans always thought they could beat us, but they never did… I always cook the Lakers.”

This is exactly what the NBA needs. Players throwing shots, calling out rivals, and building tension that carries into the next matchup. It creates intensity, storylines, and entertainment. So, which budding NBA rivalries could fully blossom this season?

3. Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

If this is the “lowest” rivalry on the list, you know we’ve got a good one. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are destined to relive their fiery 2024 second-round playoff matchup — a seven-game thriller where Anthony Edwards stunned the regular-season MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Despite being in the same division, the NBA has already taken note: three of their four 2025–26 regular-season meetings will be nationally broadcast, with two on ABC and the other on Peacock.

Denver’s offseason improvements have positioned them as legitimate contenders, aiming to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic is coming off an MVP runner-up season, averaging a 29-point triple-double. On the other side, Anthony Edwards is out to prove he’s the best — swagger-filled and fearless against anyone in his way.

One superstar is brash and vocal. The other is humble, preferring horse racing to spotlight drama. When these worlds collide, the ending always feels like it could go down to the last possession.

2. Knicks vs. Pistons

Last season, the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons gave us one of the best playoff series in recent memory. Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham went toe-to-toe as rising Eastern Conference stars. Malik Beasley and Josh Hart brought grit, while Karl-Anthony Towns delivered clutch buckets when needed.

The series boiled down to who wanted it more — unless you ask J.B. Bickerstaff, who blamed the officiating — and it made for must-see basketball. Now, New York adds expressive personalities like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, while Detroit bolstered its roster by signing Duncan Robinson.

The NBA hasn’t forgotten. The schedule pits these two against each other three times, each matchup spotlighted on the league’s new streaming platforms. These aren’t just filler games — they’re continuations of a rivalry that feels unfinished. Can Brunson elevate his Knicks? Can the Pistons patch their holes? Time will tell.

1. Mavericks vs. Lakers

Nobody could’ve predicted that a trade would spark one of the greatest modern NBA rivalries. When the Dallas Mavericks dealt Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick, it sent shockwaves through the league.

Doncic was the Mavs’ Superman, their Dirk Nowitzki successor, their everything. But GM Nico Harrison made a decision he can never take back. Doncic responded emphatically in his first game back in Dallas, dropping 45 points, staring down Harrison, and saluting the fans. This season, he’ll have four more chances for revenge.

And it’s not just Doncic. The inner storylines are endless: How will Anthony Davis handle going up against LeBron James? Can rookie phenom Cooper Flagg leave his mark on arguably the greatest player of all time? Will Kyrie Irving’s presence reignite old wounds from James’ Cleveland days?

This isn’t just a short-term beef — it’s a rivalry built to last. All we need to do is tune in, sit back, and enjoy the show.