Projected 76ers starting lineup and depth chart after offseason dust settles

The Philadelphia 76ers are easily the most confounding team in the NBA right now. It's next to impossible to get a solid read on where exactly the Sixers will go from here. Daryl Morey has deployed a two timelines strategy with more success than anyone could have reasonably expected. Between Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, Philly has one of the most exciting young backcourts in the NBA. And then there is Joel Embiid and Paul George, both on the wrong side of 30, both dealing with seemingly chronic lower-leg ailments.

What should we expect from this season? Embiid hasn't resumed basketball activities yet and probably won't be ready for camp. George is already expected to miss a few weeks of the season (at least) with his latest knee issue. Even if the Sixers get perfect health from the young core (Maxey played 52 games last season and McCain is coming off of a major knee surgery...), it's unclear just how competitive they can be. Even in a wide-open East.

And yet, the Sixers need to win. Desperately. They can't really tank again, because the risk of losing their pick to OKC is too steep. There's no way to meaningfully shed salary and reset; teams aren't lining up to accept the financial headaches of Paul George or Joel Embiid. Philly has a pricey roster with a lot of talent and very little flexibility. It's basically boom or bust, sink or swim, with this group.

Here's how the depth chart looks in the macro right now.

Projected 2025-26 Philadelphia 76ers depth chart post-free agency

PG SG SF PF C Tyrese Maxey Quentin Grimes VJ Edgecombe Paul George* Joel Embiid* Jared McCain Eric Gordon Kelly Oubre Jr. Justin Edwards Adem Bona Kyle Lowry Hunter Sallis Trendon Watford Andre Drummond Jabari Walker Johni Broome

There are several potential iterations here. We can be sure that Nick Nurse will experiment in training camp and hold "competitions" between some of his less established players. Embiid, George and Maxey (when all healthy) are the only locks.

Kelly Oubre started regularly last season and is a favorite of Nurse (and most Sixers fans) due to his nonstop effort and incredibly positive energy, which was a balm in the midst of a brutal 2024-25 campaign. Oubre still has his shortcomings, but he's a bursty athlete who can defend his position, get hot from deep, and give the Sixers a spark off the bench.

Justin Edwards also has a case after a strong rookie season. Odds are this Sixers roster will skew toward a smaller backcourt, but if Nurse prefers a bit more size and balance, Edwards has a few very strong months on tape. He won't reinvent the wheel, but the former five-star recruit can drill spot-up 3s, beat closeouts to the rim and defend reasonably well. He's a classic 3-and-D option.

Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe are the sliding doors for Nick Nurse

In reality, Quentin Grimes will eventually agree to terms on a new contract, whether it's a long-term agreement or he simply picks up the qualifying offer. That gives Philly its fourth starter, just based on compensation and what we saw last season. Grimes was one of the most productive off-guards in the NBA over the final couple months, giving the Sixers a rare glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.

Then it comes down to McCain or Edgecombe, assuming Philadelphia wants to lean into its tantalizing young core. McCain was on track to win Rookie of the Year last season before a torn meniscus derailed his campaign 23 games in. Edgecombe was a No. 3 pick, and you don't take someone No. 3 overall without high expectations. The Sixers hope that Edgecombe can lead them into the future.

Each has their distinct advantages; McCain is a far more dynamic shooter, with playmaking chops to spare, while Edgecombe is more of a north-south driver who butters his bread on the defensive end.

Given the inherent defensive limitations of Maxey (not to mention the Sixers in general if Embiid and George aren't operating at full strength), I'd imagine Edgecombe gets the edge. No pun intended. Edgecombe, again, is also a top-3 pick, which simply demands a more serious investment from a coaching staff and a front office.

There's a world in which McCain supplants Grimes down the road and Philly starts its entire backcourt 'Big Three' of Maxey, McCain and Edgecombe before the season is out. That arrangement comes with red flags, primarily on defense, but the talent level and upside is substantial. The Sixers have the chance to go small and score a lot of points, surrounding Embiid with more playmaking and shot-making support than ever.

It feels a little bit silly, a little bit foolish, to sit here and pretend like there can be anything approaching optimism about the state of the Sixers. But there is a world in which this team is very good. Let's not forget that, just in case.