The WNBA All-Star Game boasts an elite collection of basketball talent, but there are always tiers, even among the best of the best. As of this writing, we have 25 players on the rosters — 24 initial selections, plus Kayla McBride, who was named as an injury replacement for Rhyne Howard. We're also still waiting to see if Caitlin Clark will be able to play after her recent groin injury, or if the league will have to name another replacement.

Splitting the difference, roughly, we're separating the great from the very good and ranking the 12 best players in the WNBA All-Star Game. And to be clear — no, Caitlin Clark isn't on the list, and it's not just because her injury status means she might not play. Clark is still clearly one of the league's brightest stars, but she's also missed nine games and counting and is shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from beyond the arc. Her potential may be unmatched but her production has absolutely been surpassed this year.

It's worth noting that these rankings differ sharply from our WNBA35 rankings, which ranked the best players in the league before the season started. Stay tuned for another update to those rankings at the end of this season and make sure to tune in Saturday night to see who proves these rankings right and who makes them look silly.

Ranking the top 12 WNBA players at the 2025 All-Star Game

1. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

This one is pretty easy. Collier finished second in the MVP voting last season and has been even better this year, dominating at both ends for the best team in the league by a wide margin. She's averaging 23.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 51.9 percent from the field. (Those points, assist, blocks and field goal percentages are all career-highs).

Estimated Residual's Estimated Contribution — an all-in-one metric that estimates a player's total value from box score stats and on-off splits — estimates that Collier's presence is worth about 4.6 points per 100 possessions. That's the best mark in the league by an enormous margin, and a top-12 mark over the last decade. She's been dominant and is the clear best player in the WNBA right now.

2. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

Thomas may not have the explosive scoring potential of Collier or other players on this list, but her versatility at both ends of the floor make her essential to the Mercury — the second-best team in the league right now. She's a true point forward, averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game, along with 1.5 steals. If she'd been healthy enough to play more than 16 games thus far, the Mercury might have already leapfrogged the Lynx in the standings.

3. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Defending a title can be harder than winning the first one, as Stewart and the Liberty are discovering. Injuries have taken their toll on the roster, and New York is just 5-6 since starting the season on a nine-game winning streak. Stewart is still one of the best two-way bigs in the league with a versatile, match-up busting offensive game. But her rebounding and scoring numbers are down, and she's hit just 21 percent of her 3s this season, knocking her out of the upper echelon.

4. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Wilson is the defending MVP and was ranked No. 1 in our preseason player rankings. But it's been a rough year for the Aces.

Wilson's numbers are still impressive — 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. But her field goal percentage has dropped below 50 percent for the first time since 2021 and her points and rebounds are way down from last season. On top of that, the Aces are just 10-11 and fighting just to make the playoffs. She's still one of the best players in the WNBA, but A'ja Wilson has been better.

5. Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

From a down year to a career year. Gray has thrived under new head coach Karl Smesko, averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game — all career-highs. She's been the primary offensive engine for the surprising Dream, who are 12-9 and fighting for homecourt in the playoffs.

6. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Like Stewart, Ionescu is putting up similar numbers to last season but struggling with efficiency — shooting 38 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc. She is still an explosive scorer and top-tier offensive creator, but this hasn't been Ionescu's best individual season.

7. Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

Sabally has been thriving in her new home in Phoenix, averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Her versatile defense has been invaluable, and her growing synergy with Thomas and Copper as catapulted the Mercury to inner-circle contender status.

8. Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

It's been 12 years since Diggins entered the WNBA, and somehow she's still getting better. She's averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 assists per game, hitting 40 percent of her 3-pointers. That last number is particularly important since she'd made just 32.1 percent of her 3-pointers coming into this season, only topping 40 percent once before in her career. She's a high-level shot-maker, a tough defender, and the beating heart of the Seattle Storm.

9. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Another WNBA veteran who isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Ogwumike is in her 14th WNBA season and has earned her 10th All-Star selection. She's still a physical force on the interior, averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 81.6 percent on shots within three feet of the basket. But Ogwumike has also continued to extend her range, averaging more than three 3-point attempts per game for the first time in her career and hitting 36.1 percent.

10. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Boston has been an incredible steadying influencer as Caitlin Clark bounces in and out of the lineup with injuries. It's a big adjustment going from primary scoring option to secondary finisher, but she's seamlessly made the transition from game to game. The Fever are 4-5 with Clark out of the lineup, staying afloat in large part because Boston has averaged 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 59.1 percent from the field.

11. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Plum has been incredibly productive in her first season with the Sparks, averaging 20.1 points and a career-high 5.8 assists per game. Her shooting percentages have dipped without as many offensive threats around her, but she is still clearly one of the league's premier offensive engines from the perimeter. When Cameron Brink (hopefully) returns in the second half of the season, things should only get easier for Plum.

12. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Expectations were high for Bueckers coming into her rookie season, but she's flown past them. Yes, the Wings have struggled as a team, but not for lack of effort or production on Bueckers' part. She's averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, posting a 54.9 true shooting percentage despite carrying a huge load for offensive creation.