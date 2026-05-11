The absolute worst NBA Draft Lottery fits for AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer and more

The analysis highlights how even talented prospects can become awkward fits based on existing players and team needs.

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery has delivered the Washington Wizards the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Utah, Memphis, and Chicago in the top four.

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, with the Washington Wizards securing the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls to round out the top four.

There are already much speculation around who goes where, and which prospects could rise or fall over the next month. Let's highlight the most notable names in this loaded class and attempt to diagnose the worst (realistic) fits, while understanding that "worst fit" does not always mean "bad fit."

AJ Dybantsa: Washington Wizards

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Realistically, it's hard to imagine AJ Dybantsa dropping past Utah at No. 2, with the majority of plugged-in sources expecting Washington to select the BYU forward first overall. He's too talented to call any of the lottery teams a "bad fit," so take this designation for Washington with a grain of salt. Dybantsa would be an incredible addition to the Wizards' core.

That said, Washington will need to navigate Dybantsa's ball-dominant style, which could necessitate a longer trial period, while up against immediate win-now expectations. The Trae Young fit in particular could get funky at times. Young isn't nearly important enough to D.C.'s future to not pick Dybantsa, but for all his playmaking wizardry, Young sucks up a lot of oxygen in an offense.

Dybantsa was an inconsistent shooter at BYU last season and he's not really built for a complementary role. He will need to lock in on defense, as Washington's can't afford another significant weak point with Young (and Tre Johnson) already significant staples in the rotation. It should all work out fine, and Dybantsa gives Wizards fans something to look forward to for once. There will, however, be growing pains.

Darryn Peterson: Chicago Bulls

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson's incredibly versatile and malleable skill set should render him a successful fit anywhere inside the top four. And right now, a drop beyond Utah at No. 2 would qualify as a surprise. If injury concerns put him in Chicago's lap at No. 4, however, the Bulls will gladly pull the trigger and reap the rewards.

In reality, Peterson is an ideal backcourt running mate for Josh Giddey. When healthy, Peterson can apply a healthy amount of rim pressure and generate looks from scratch in the halfcourt. He's also a prolific off-ball scorer and movement shooter.

Still, if we are nitpicking for the sake of nitpicking, it's probably not best for Peterson to be tied to a ball-dominant 'big guard' who can't really defend and whose poor halfcourt scoring will compress spacing. Peterson will need to get back to the point guard skills he showcased in high school in order to reach his ceiling. The early years in Chicago might look a little too much like Peterson's lone season at Kansas, hopefully minus the crippling injuries.

Cameron Boozer: Utah Jazz

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer is another potentially generational talent who should benefit any team he ends up with. In fact, he's the No. 1 prospect on FanSided's big board — and has been all season. Ironically, while he's favored to land with Memphis at No. 3, his father Carlos spent half his career in Utah and now works in the Jazz scouting department. That's a connection that's hard to ignore.

The concern with Utah isn't really based on schemetic fit, but rather on roster construction. The Jazz have a loaded frontcourt with Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen. Not to mention 6-foot-8 Ace Bailey, who regularly lined up at the two last season.

The Jazz need guard help more than forward help. It's that simple. Boozer is versatile enough to play and thrive in jumbo lineups, but it could exacberate individual defensive concerns.

Caleb Wilson: Utah Jazz

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's the same thought process here. Caleb Wilson is awesome and the top four is way too high to be weighing fit over talent. That said, with Jackson and Markkanen locked into the forward spots and a Kessler extension more likely than not, it could complicate the path to early minutes and on-ball reps for Wilson.

He would almost certainly fare better in Chicago, his expected landing spot, where he can work through the inevitable struggles on offense and refine his processing in a major role — all with a longl, athletic roster practically tailor-made to maximize Wilson's impact as a transition freight train.

Kingston Flemings: LA Clippers

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Clippers need to think about a future with Kawhi Leonard, but it'll be fascinating to see how (or if) 26-year-old Darius Garland factors into their decision-making. The No. 5 pick is a nice reward for the Ivica Zubac trade, but it also leaves the Clippers with a run of guards to choose from, despite already having a (smaller) All-Star guard on the roster already.

Garland's injury history and complex postseason track record mean he is too fallible to sway the Clippers off of who they view as the best overall player. It's generally advised to take the top talent and figure out the nitty-gritty at a later date.

That said, Kingston Flemings probably benefits more from joining a team where he isn't stuck behind Garland or overextended on defense as Garland's backcourt running mate. Brooklyn, Sacramento and Atlanta follow L.A. in the draft order and all feel like better destinations for Flemings individually, with the possible exception of Sacramento for... Kangz reasons.

Darius Acuff Jr.: LA Clippers

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Much like the positional overlap with Boozer or Wilson in Utah, the Garland factor might scare me off of L.A. for Darius Acuff. While Flemings is at least a plus defender despite his smaller frame, Acuff was among the worst defenders in college basketball last season. Straight up, he's in historically bad territory in terms of rebounding and stock rates for a lottery guard.

It's easy enough to overlook those concerns when Acuff appeared to master the college game on offense. His poise, his efficient shot-making and his scalable skill set should all appeal to Los Angeles on paper. He plays like a 15-year vet with fresh legs, and perhaps with lower usage in the NBA, he can ramp up his activity level on defense.

At the end of the day, however, the Clippers probably aren't the team to get the most out of Acuff, assuming Garland sticks around. Those two simply cannot share the floor in high-leverage situations. L.A. needs to be thinking long term, of course, but Acuff and Garland don't need the distraction nor the mutual (inadvertent) sabotage.

Keaton Wagler: Brooklyn Nets

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Brooklyn slid to No. 3 to No. 6, which is especially gut-wrenching in a class with multiple star wings and forwards at the top. The Nets now reside in a guard-heavy range. Unless Brooklyn is brave enough to reach on someone like Aday Mara or Dailyn Swain, the Nets will be selecting from the pool of Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown Jr. or, quite possibly, Keaton Wagler. Maybe we can toss Brayden Burries in there, too.

Wagler's awesome. He's super smart, super skilled, and he can figure out a way to contribute in Brooklyn. The combined shooting gravity of Wagler and Michael Porter Jr. would really grease the wheels on the Nets' offense. Jordi Fernández calls great plays on the sideline. The Nets can absolutely make this work.

It's definitely the worst realistic outcome for Wagler, though. Brooklyn would struggle to generate rim pressure and set up easy looks. For all his playmaking acumen, Wagler's poor first step and ground-bound athleticism make it challenging to consistently penetrate and self-create. Since Egor Dëmin, Brooklyn's 2025 lottery pick, is another taller, skinner "guard" who can't really score inside the arc, there's the potential for compounding deficiencies.

Yaxel Lendeborg: Milwaukee Bucks

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I am a Yaxel Lendeborg believer. History tells us to be skeptical of 24-year-old rookies in the lottery. But Lendeborg is on an incredible improvement arc and he was the second-best player in college basketball last season, leading the most dominant Michigan team of all time to championship heights. He's made of the right stuff. He should help a team in the NBA.

That said, if the Bucks — with Giannis either halfway out the door or already traded elsewhere — pick the win-now super senior instead of targeting a younger prospect with a higher ceiling, it would qualify as criminal malpractice.

Thankfully, nothing in Jon Horst's time as Bucks GM suggests that he would take Lendeborg. In fact, Milwaukee fans should probably be worried about too extreme a gamble on "upside," like Nate Ament or Karim López. But that's another conversation for another day.

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