The one perfect NBA Draft target for every lottery team, according to local experts

Our NBA Draft Lottery analysis reveals the top local target for every lottery team, with each franchise zeroing in on specific prospects that fit their rosters.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set and all that's left now is six weeks of frenetic chaos and then to announce the actual picks. Most fans already know the historically elite talent available at the top — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer. But now that we know which teams will actually get a shot at them, it's time for fans of the other 11 teams in the lottery to start studying up on the other prospects available and how might fit their team best.

Luckily, the FanSided NBA network is loaded with team-specific expertise. Today, we combed through all of our team sites to see who they've begun circling as the top prospects for their team, with details on how they might fit.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

In theory all three of the Dybantsa-Boozer-Peterson trio are on the table for the Wizards and it's likely they'll each get serious consideration. And even if Washington makes an early decision, they could play things close to the vest. But the early buzz is on Dybantsa and Josh Cornelissen at Wiz of Awes explained how he could be the most compelling fit for for Washington.

"If the Wizards do draft Dybantsa, they will have a high-octane scorer to slot into the No. 1 franchise player role. From there, now the rest of the roster fits in around him: Young feeding him the ball, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson spotting up around him, Alex Sarr rolling to the rim and protecting the paint. Anthony Davis might stick around, might be flipped."

The Wizards have some interesting pieces in place but a dynamic wing scorer with size really helps slot everything else in place and brings a sense of order their rotation has been lacking the past few years.

2. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Jazz will be happy with whoever they land, and there will be buzz around them taking Cam Boozer at No. 2 simply because of the family connection. (His dad, Carlos Boozer, played six seasons in Utah, making two All-Star teams.) But they'd likely be thrilled to see the Wizards take someone other than Dybantsa, leaving him for the taking. At The J-Notes, Matt John explained why Dybantsa is such a perfect fit for the Jazz, even if he duplicates a lot of what they thought they were getting in Ace Bailey in last year's draft.

"No, but it would be practical to suggest they'd be on the same level. Even if it wouldn't be right away. Dybantsa is that good. He is a multi-faceted, high-ceiling star in the making going to a team that will take immense pride in how jumbo-sized they will be across the roster."

The Jazz seem to feel good about Keyonte George as their lead guard of the future and Dybantsa's size and scoring would make a huge, and incredibly talented, frontline with Walker Kessler, Lauri Markanen, Kyle Filipowski and Bailey.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cam Boozer

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In theory, the Grizzlies are getting the least of the top three but Boozer is such a perfect fit for them, it may not matter if he's the one both the Wizards and Jazz pass on. His two-way versatility means you can slot in almost anyone around him, as Abbas Bokhari broke down at Beale Street Bears.

"Even with some athletic and rim protection concerns, there is still so much to like about Cam Boozer, especially in Memphis. Boozer is able to score efficiently from plenty of different play types and is very comfortable in pick-and-roll. For a forward, Boozer is a very high-level playmaker and is constantly making the right reads. A key huge plus of his playmaking is that he is extremely comfortable passing out of double teams in the post."

Boozer's versatility would allow the Grizzlies to consider the widest possible range of Ja Morant trade packages or, even consider keeping him if they can't find a deal they like. It also frees them up to take more of an upside gamble on the best player available with the other first-round pick, No. 16. For a team that is potentially kicking off a new rebuild, getting an elite talent who is flexible enough to accomodate a variety of future sidekicks is like a cheat code.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bulls didn't jump into the top three but they did move up enough to get a crack at the consensus fourth-best prospect in the class — UNC's Caleb Wilson. He's the kind of big man anchor you can build an entire roster around. And in addition to his physical tools and relentless motor Andrew Hanlon at Pippen Ain't Easy pointed out that Wilson is in the exact mold of player new VP of basketball operations Bryson Graham said he wanted to prioritize.

"At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan, a non-stop motor and a determination to punish the rim at every opportunity, Wilson brings those SLAP traits. His intensity and aggression must only endear him to Graham even more."

Wilson gives the Bulls roster the two-way, interior anchor they've been lacking for nearly a decade and is a seamless fit with Josh Giddey and the rest of the young backcourt talent in Chicago.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Clippers were perhaps the second-biggest winner of the NBA Draft Lottery, watching the Pacers drop to No. 5 which meant they would convey their first-round pick to LA as part of the Ivica Zubac deal. This draft class opens up after the top four picks with a slew of talented guards in the mix for LA. But according to FanSided NBA Draft expert Chris Kline, Keaton Wagler is the one who makes the most sense for the Clippers.

"This range starts a run of talented guard prospects, but Keaton Wagler stands out for his positional size and offensive versatility. As the Clippers navigate the immediate future with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland, Wagler's ability to guard twos and bomb spot-up 3s — and he's maybe the best shooting prospect in the draft — could set him apart in L.A.'s calculus."

Wagler helps right away but also opens the door for the Clippers to shift their timeline and try to unload Kawhi Leonard this offseason, rolling with a backcourt trio of Wagler, Garland and Bennedict Mathurin.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Kingston Flemings

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Nets ended up with five first-round picks in the 2025 draft, and came away with three players who were either point guards or primary on-ball creators — Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf. All three were impressive in different ways but, unfortunately for the Nets, they landed in a range where more point guards are the most compelling prospects. FanSided NBA Draft expert Chris Kline explains why defense and motor could make Kingston Flemings the best fit to work with the guards they already have.

"He's a hard worker and a natural-born leader, and his ability to thrive next to other guards at Houston should appeal to Brooklyn, a team with several ball-handlers already in-house. Flemings guards like hell on defense and he embraces the nitty-gritty assignments on the basketball court, while also possessing legitimate primary engine upside."

Flemings may not single-handedly change the direction of the Nets. But he helps right away as they try to pivot back toward contention and probably has more pathways to stardom in Brooklyn than players Darius Acuff Jr. or Mikel Brown Jr.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Kings don't have a great track history of successful (or rational) NBA Draft strategy but are lucky enough (sort of) to be in a place where they need help everywhere and don't have to worry so much about fit or position. In the range where a run of guards are likely to fall, it makes sense to gamble on the star upside of Darius Acuff Jr. and hope he can develop the way De'Aaron Fox did. Here's Chris Kline, again, making the case for Acuff as the guy for Sacramento.

For better or worse, this is a very Kings-coded pick. Darius Acuff took the college basketball world by storm, easily the most composed and productive freshman point guard since Trae Young. He's undersized and the defensive metrics are atrocious, but his poise as a creator and his dynamism as a shot-maker suggest legitimate No. 1 upside at the next level.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Mikel Brown Jr.

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At one point, it looked the unprotected pick the Pelicans owed the Hawks had a good chance of landing in the top four. But the Pelicans made a late run, eroded their lottery odds and will, in the end, send the Hawks the No. 8 pick. This is the end of the run where most mock drafts are predicting guards like Fleming, Wagler, Acuff and Mikel Brown Jr. to fall. The Hawks could end up with whoever is left from that foursome but they should be thrilled if Brown is still on the board.

At Soaring Down South, Antwane Willis explained how much flexibility and upside Brown could give the Hawks.

"Snyder can utilize Brown Jr. in multiple ways from the very beginning. He has the ability to create his own shot and opportunities for others. Mikel averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He recorded 20+ points and 5+ assists on multiple occasions, leading the Cardinals to a 16-5 record in the 21 games he played in. His ball handling and playmaking solve a major issue that plagued the Hawks during their playoff series against the New York Knicks. Their backcourt failed to create consistently in the half-court, mostly due to Mike Brown’s defensive adjustments."

9. Dallas Mavericks: Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Mavericks have Cooper Flagg, the No. 9 pick and a whole lot of question marks, and they could go a few different directions here. If one of the guards mentioned above falls, they could snap up a long-term backcourt partner for Flagg. Or they could look for a frontcourt pairing that accentuates Flagg's strengths, counting on the return of Kyrie Irving to shore up the guard rotation. At The Smoking Cuban, Austin McGee makes the case for the latter route and Yaxel Lenderbog as the answer.

"Lendeborg profiles as the kind of versatile forward Ujiri has historically valued. At 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, he can create on the ball, operate off it, and defend at a high level. In many ways, he blends traits reminiscent of both Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. The primary concern is age. He’ll be 24 by the start of the season, which tempers how much developmental upside teams can project, despite his NBA-ready frame and skill set."

McGee also highlighted Nate Ament and Brayden Burries as prospects who could offer similar support to Flagg and also fit the mold of players new GM Masai Ujiri has liked in the past.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bucks' draft strategy could change dramatically if they find a trade partner for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But in the meantime, William Moxon of Behind the Bucks pass, loves the idea of adding Lendeborg to a roster that was extremely short on talent last season.

"The 6-foot-9 wing can come in and fill the hole at the wing positions that the Bucks have so desperately needed for multiple seasons now. Lendeborg can do it all; he fills the stat sheet, and if the Bucks want to go smaller, they can and play him alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt, with his strong 240-pound frame and excellent defensive versatility."

Lendeborg is an extemely interesting fit next to Giannis and — theoretically — the kind of hard-nosed, competitive defender he'd love to go to battle with. However, with his age and shooting questions, his lack of upside could also send the wrong message.

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Warriors are yet another team who could use a versatile, two-way big man to act as a connector for the offensive talent already on the floor. The return of Steve Kerr on a two-year extension shows that the Warriors aren't ready to blow it up up just yet, which means a win-now selection like Lendeborg makes the most sense if the Warriors don't make a trade. Peter O'Keefe of Blue Man Hoop explains why Lendeborg could be so appealing to Golden State.

"The age will turn off a lot of teams from using a lottery pick on Lendeborg, but perhaps not Golden State considering their timeline. Lendeborg led the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA title this year, averaging 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on an efficient 50.6% from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range. Given their need for size and athleticism on the wing/forward spots after losing Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to long-term knee injuries, the 6'9" Lendeborg also makes a lot of sense from a positional standpoint."

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Aday Mara

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Thunder are the best team in the NBA and have the luxury of the No. 12 pick, the last asset to change hands in the Paul George-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade. This is a team that doesn't really need anything and so it's hard to project which direction they might go with this pick. At Thunderous Intensions, Josh Cornelissen makes the case another back-up big like Aday Mara could let them replace Isaiah Hartenstein on the cheap.

"When Hartenstein signed his three-year contract two offseasons ago, it came with a third-year team option. The Thunder have the ability to decline that option and let him hit unrestricted free agency, clearing his money off of their books entirely. Doing such a bold move only makes sense if they have a replacement, and right now, there is not a perfect candidate for that spot on the roster. Jaylin Williams is a different kind of big, and rookie Thomas Sorber is missing his entire first season due to injury."

The Thunder also took a center last season — Thomas Sorber, who missed all of this season with injury. But Mara's size, at 7-foot-3, is one thing the Thunder can't currently replicate with their roster and could be an interesting addition for a team that already has everything else.

13. Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And one more team who could be enthralled with Lendeborg. His motor, defensive intensity and positional versatility make him a natural fit for the Heat, the kind of player they've valued and repeatedly made the most of over the past few years. If he falls this far, Michael Saenz of All U Can Heat also explains how he could help replace Andrew Wiggins.

"Lendeborg's ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor makes him a natural fit for the Heat. In fact, the argument could be made that even if the Heat keeps Wiggins on the roster, Lendeborg will likely still be on their radar. And at 23 years old (with three collegiate seasons), Lendeborg has the experience and maturity to make an impact right away in the right situation at the next level. Miami could very well be that for the Wolverine."

14. Charlotte Hornets: Nate Ament

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nate Ament was a top-ranked recruit whose draft stock dropped a bit during his freshman season at Tennessee. NBA teams will be intrigued by his 6-foot-10 frame, athleticism and flashes of special two-way impact. But he also struggled with consistency and shot under 40 percent from the field. However, the Hornets were one win away from making the playoffs and with a rising young core, they have the luxury of taking a high-upside swing with the last pick in the lottery. As Eric Smith pointed out at Swarm and Sting, the Hornets wouldn't necessarily need Ament to turn into a star. But if he did, it could transform the franchise.

"Combine that with his length, size, ball-handling, defensive prowess, and real shooting upside, and you get a player who should carve out rotation minutes early. Even if he doesn’t have any one great skill yet besides getting to the line, his floor is a reliable role player. If he sharpens his all‑around game even slightly, his ceiling rises to legitimate starter potential. His physical profile mirrors Tidjane Salaun, but Ament’s offensive toolkit is noticeably more advanced, even if the efficiency hasn’t caught up yet."

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