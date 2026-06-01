These Lakers could be sent packing if L.A. drafts their replacement at No. 25

Key roles may shift dramatically depending on which new talent the Lakers select at the end of the first round.

The Los Angeles Lakers face several consequential decisions this offseason, starting with the futures of Austin Reaves and LeBron James. Even more immediate, however, is the NBA Draft on June 23, in which L.A. owns the 25th overall pick.

This is a deep class, so there should be ample talent on the board when the Lakers' pick comes up — even after several potential targets dipped at the withdrawal deadline. As Los Angeles mulls over its options, these current Lakers are in jeopardy.

Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht - Los Angeles Lakers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dalton Knecht was almost dealt to Charlotte midway through his rookie season. In year two, Knecht seemingly lost the faith of head coach JJ Redick. His minutes (10.2/game) dropped substantially compared to his rookie year (19.2/game). He averaged 4.2 points and shot below league average, 34.2 percent, on 3s.

Knecht "fell" to 17th in the 2024 draft because he was an older wing with a worrisome defensive profile and limited offensive scope. As it turns out, the teams ahead of L.A. were right to fade him. Redick understandably saw something in another high-performing college upperclassman who set nets on fire, but Knecht's Lakers career already feels dead in the water.

If anything, he needs a change of scenery. And if the Lakers opt to target help on the wing — especially if it's in the form of a movement shooter — it's safe to bet on Knecht ending up somewhere else sooner than later.

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart - Los Angeles Lakers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart still has gas left in the tank. He was extremely impactful on the defensive end this past season and the Lakers' offense was still better with him on the court, despite shooting sub-40 percent from the field. For a team lacking consistent defensive resistance, Smart became far more important to the Lakers' success than he probably should be at this stage of his career.

Smart has a $5.4 million player option, which he could pick up. Regardless, it will be fascinating to see how the Lakers proceed. It's becoming harder to trust Smart year over year, while an Austin Reaves extension and a new Luke Kennard contract — which feel like priorities for the Lakers — could push Smart to the periphery.

There will be potential replacements available in the draft. While it's hard to find a one-for-one Smart facsimile, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Evans and Sergio de Larrea are just a few names to watch as two-guard or wing types who can take up some of Smart's responsibilities. The Lakers could also go for a proper third point guard, like Ebuka Okorie or Christian Anderson Jr., if either slides to No. 25.

Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes - Los Angeles Lakers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jaxson Hayes gave the Lakers some solid minutes last season. Of L.A.'s center rotation, he's probably the cleanest stylistic fit next to Luka Dončić — a Stretch Armstrong lob target who can catch practically anything thrown within a square mile of the rim.

Unfortunately, Hayes is otherwise extremely unreliable. He's a shaky decision-maker whose lack of strength and physicality can lead to turnovers when he's crowded on the interior. Defensively, he's good for the occasional highlight block, but he's also caught napping far more often than a seven-year NBA vet ought to be.

We know JJ Redick and the front office both want to improve the center situation. Los Angeles has been working out a ton of centers early in this process, while No. 25 figures to be a hot spot for that position. Henri Veesaar, Zuby Ejiofor, Tarris Reed Jr., Chris Cenac Jr. and Luigi Suigo are all names to watch, each offering a varied take on the position.

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton - Los Angeles Lakers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite all his baggage, Deandre Ayton felt like a reasonable dart throw for the Lakers last offseason, absent significantly better options at the center position. Ayton, to his credit, produced reasonably well. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds, with a killer mid-range game. He shot 80 percent at the rim. He's an undeniably talented offensive player.

That said, Ayton was a mess on defense, per usual, just completely unable to tap into his immense physical gifts. He also isn't a very good fit next to Dončić. Ayton does not roll hard and finish with intention in the paint. He does not play with much intention generally. He floats, record-scratches and is too often a step or two behind with his decision-making once he catches the rock.

Ayton has a place somewhere in the league, but if he declines his $8.1 million player option, the Lakers should let him leave. There will be more compelling options on the board at No. 25 and available free agents who don't work counter to Dončić's flow quite as often.

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