WNBA All-Star 3-point contest: Time, participants and how to watch

WNBA All-Star weekend tips off tomorrow with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest before the main event, the All-Star game on Saturday. The participants for both events were announced on Tuesday, and the 3-point contest will be studded with stars. This is the players' opportunity to show off their abilities from beyond the arc as they shoot off a rack from various 3-point locations.

2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest participants

Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Sonia Citron will be the only rookie participating in the event this year. The third-overall pick is having a great season in Washington, at the top of the Rookie of the Year conversation. She is shooting 36.5 percent from 3 so far this season, and does not average many in a game — but she should not be underestimated. In the Mystics' win against Dallas last month, Citron shot 4 of 7 from 3.

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

The 2024 3-point contest winner is back to defend her title. Gray is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc so far this season and has had multiple 5+ 3-point games. Once she gets hot, it is hard to stop her. She is sitting at No.4 in the league when it comes to 3-pointers made this season, with 51. After winning this contest last year, it will be exciting to see how she fares this year.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu holds the record for the highest score in the WNBA 3-point contest. She set this record in 2023 with 37 points. We also saw her compete against Steph Curry in the 2024 NBA 3-point competition — she is no stranger to these contests. Going into the weekend, Ionescu is sitting at 31.1 percent from 3, and averages 2.1 per game. Only time will tell if she — or someone else — beats her record this weekend.

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Plum is sitting at No. 2 on the list of players with the most made threes this season — she has a total of 53 so far. This will be her second three-point contest in her career, but her first since the 2022 season. Plum is at 35.8 percent from 3 and averages 2.5 per game. She is another player who often shoots lights out once she gets hot.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

It feels like everyone has been waiting for the Indiana superstar to compete in a 3-point competition - and what better time than in the Fever arena? Clark has been a little cold, sitting at 27.9 percent from 3 as of recently, but she is still widely known for her lethal 3-point shot, so it feels right that she'd be competing. Although there is a chance that Clark does not get the opportunity to participate in the All-Star events due to an injury. She sat out of the Fever's matchup last night, but we are all hoping she is healthy enough to showcase her talents this weekend.

When is the 3-Point Contest & how to watch?

The 2025 WNBA 3-point Contest, along with the Skills Challenge, will take place Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch both events on ESPN or in the ESPN App, while the All-Star game will be on Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. If you've cut the cord, there are multiple options to stream every event.