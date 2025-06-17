CWS bracket update: Who does LSU play next in Omaha?

Not even a little rain was enough to cool off LSU baseball right now. The Tigers had their game against UCLA on Monday night postponed in the third inning due to inclement weather, with play picking back up on Tuesday morning in Omaha. But LSU didn't miss a beat: Star freshman Casan Evans took the baton from Anthony Eyanson and delivered 4.1 innings of one-run ball while Steven Milam, Jake Brown and Jared Jones provided more than enough firepower en route to an 9-5 win over the Bruins.

That win kept the Tigers perfect in Omaha, running their record to 2-0 after a big win over No. 3 Arkansas to open the College World Series on Saturday night. At this point, LSU has to be considered arguably the favorite to capture the national title. But what's the next step on that journey? Here's everything to know about how the CWS bracket is looking and where the schedule goes from here.

CWS bracket update: Who will LSU face next after win over UCLA?

Here's an updated look at the standings in Bracket 2 after the Tigers' win on Tuesday afternoon.

Team Record No. 6 LSU 2-0 No. 3 Arkansas 1-1 UCLA 1-1 Murray State 0-2 (eliminated)

LSU stayed perfect at 2-0, and remains in the winner's half of the bracket. Now all they have to do is wait to see who they'll play next: Now at 1-1, UCLA drops down to the loser's half, where an elimination game against No. 3 Arkansas awaits at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Tuesday night. Arkansas dropped its opener against the Tigers but bounced back with an elimination win over Murray State on Monday to keep their run in Omaha alive.

When will LSU play again at the men's College World Series?

The loser of UCLA-Arkansas on Tuesday night will suffer its second loss and become the third team eliminated from the men's College World Series. The winner moves to 2-1 and lives to see another day — and a rematch with LSU on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. No matter whether they face the Bruins or the Razorbacks, 2-0 LSU will have two opportunities to win one game and advance to the best-of-three final this weekend.

Considering that Anthony Eyanson threw three innings before things were postponed due to rain on Monday and Casan Evans picked up with 4.1 more on Tuesday, it's unclear how the Tigers might handle their rotation for game one against the UCLA-Arkansas winner on Wednesday. Ace and future top 2025 MLB Draft pick Kade Anderson threw in the win over the Razorbacks on Saturday night, which means he'd be on three days' rest for Wednesday's game.