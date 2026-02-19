5 biggest threats to Michigan basketball in the NCAA Tournament and why

Michigan is the No. 1 team in college basketball for a reason. The Wolverines dismantled Purdue on Tuesday night on the road, validating why they’re college basketball’s most dangerous team. Florida entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and ran through the field en route to its first national championship since 2007. Could Michigan do the same? I wouldn’t put it past this year’s squad.

The Wolverines have just one loss this year and have rightfully earned their No. 1 ranking. The Wolverines are beatable, but they also don’t have a lot of foes at this point. With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, who will pose the biggest threat to Michigan and their title hopes? There aren’t many, but there’s a handful of teams that could trip up the top ranked Wolverines come tourney time.

1. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin is the only team to beat Michigan this year and they did it with a prolific shooting performance. But making this list isn’t just about them being the only team to beat the Wolverines to this point, it’s about the fact they they’re good enough to pull off quite a few big wins. They not only beat Michigan, but they defeated Michigan State as well this year. Good teams step up in big games and the Badgers know how to do that.

The Big Ten is loaded this year and though Michigan, Nebraska, Illinois and Michigan State have been atop the conference rankings for much of the season, Wisconsin is the most dangerous team in the conference in my opinion, simply because they know how to beat the big teams.

Doesn’t mean they’re the best, it just means, that’s a team you don’t want to see in a single elimination tournament.

2. Kansas Jayhawks

Any team that can play at a high level without their best player is a dangerous team. Any team coached by Bill Self is just as dangerous. Darryn Peterson has been a no show for more than half the season for Kansas, yet they’re still one of the most dangerous teams in college basketball. Last year was a bad year for Kansas, so it’s only right that they’re back to being one of the most feared teams in the country this season.

They’re a tough matchup against Michigan simply because their offense is top tier. It’s hard to keep them from scoring and as consistent as Michigan has been this year, going up against a team that’s tough to stop isn’t ideal. I’m not saying the Jayhawks will beat Michigan if the two teams faced each other in the tournament, but Michigan isn’t a runaway winner.

3. Duke Blue Devils

Jon Scheyer had the arduous task of taking over for the legendary coach, Mike Krzyzewski a few years back. The Blue Devils look as dangerous as ever this year. I think Michigan is the better team and should win in a head-to-head matchup, that doesn’t mean that if they meet each other in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines are guaranteed to win. The Blue Devils had their title run cut short in the Final Four last year. They’re always a threat to go on a tourney run.

The two play this weekend, which will be a primer for just how good both teams will be. Duke has two losses by one possession, including a buzzer-beating loss to UNC a few weeks back. If Michigan outlasts the Blue Devils, it will set up one heck of a rematch in the NCAA Tournament if they get seeded against each other.

4. Houston Cougars

You don’t want to face a Kelvin Sampson led Houston team in the NCAA Tournament. Houston has made the NCAA Tournament every year since 2021 and seven total times since 2018. In that time, they’ve reached the Sweet 16 every year they’ve made the tournament since 2019, Elite Eight appearances in 2021, 2022 and 2025 and Final Four appearances in 2021 and 2025. The Cougars have been one of the most consistent teams the last six years.

A team as deep as Houston is dangerous and a team as consistent as Houston could easily trip up Michigan. If the two were to play, it would be a close matchup, but Houston has to have the edge. Houston has three losses, all by one possession and all to ranked opponents. Expect the Cougars to be in the mix for a Final Four run and expect them to give Michigan a challenge if they meet each other along the way.

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Stay with me, now. This is a bit of a reach, but if you think about it, I’m not too far off. Arkansas isn’t quite that scary team you’re used to with a John Calipari led squad. That said, the Razorbacks went on a Sweet 16 run last year that was cut short of the Elite Eight with a three-point loss to Texas Tech. That’s a team that could easily sneak up on Michigan in the tournament.

Billy Richmond III and Darius Acuff Jr. have been two of the top players on the Razorbacks’ squad this year. How guards play against Michigan will determine the outcome of the game. Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the best big men in the country and he won’t be easy to stop. But if Arkansas or any of these teams want to stop Michigan it will come down to guard play and here, Arkansas just might have the slight advantage.