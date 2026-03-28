The Balkan Bloc has turned Illinois into March Madness’s must-watch team

The No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini are dancing into the Elite Eight after an impressive 65-55 victory over No. 2 seed Houston in the Sweet 16. There is not a more fun team to watch in March Madness right now, and it's all a product of Brad Underwood's recruitment strategy.

A cursory glance at the Illinois roster reveals something unique: four of their eight regular contributors — Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivišić (Croatia), Andrej Stojaković (Serbia and Greece), and David Mirković (Montenegro) — all hail from Eastern Europe, in the Balkans. Illinois has capitalized fully on the wave of international talent pouring into college basketball. The 'Balkan Bloc' is more than a catchy nickname. It speaks to the job Underwood and his staff have done to locate talent and build relationships in the region.

How Illinois became 'The Balkan Bloc'

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic, center Zvonimir Ivisic, guard Keaton Wagler, guard Kylan Boswell, forward David Mirkovic | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Croatian 7-footer Tomislav Ivišić was the first Balkan player to join Illinois' roster last season. He spent the previous three seasons with Montenegrin team SC Derby in the Adriatic League, a hotbed for future NBA talent. Since he was entering his age-21 season with pro experience, Ivišić was designated as a sophomore out of the gate.

This year, his twin Zvonimir joined him as a transfer from Arkansas after spending two seasons under John Calipari (one at Kentucky, one in Fayetteville). Zvonimir was also part of SC Derby becoming come stateside.

Also joining via the transfer portal was Greek-Serbian guard Andrej Stojaković, who spent his first two college seasons at Stanford and Cal. Stojaković is the son of NBA legend and Serbian superstar Peja Stojaković. To round it out, Illinois plucked 19-year-old “freshman” David Mirković out of Montenegro. He also played professionally for SC Derby, a former teammate of Tomislav Ivišić. Additionally, the Illini netted 23-year-old bench guard Mihailo Petrović of Serbia, who played for Mega in the Adriatic League.

The Ivišić brothers happen to be represented by the same agent as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, another Adriatic League export. There is a lot of quality basketball being played in the Balkans right now — a lot of talented players itching to take that next step. Illinois has set up a haven stateside. The relationships forged this season should help the Illini remain a powerful presence on the international recruitment circuit.

Brad Underwood, to his credit, is leaning into the bit.

Why Illinois has a chance to go the distance

David Mirković, Illinois Fighting Illini | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There is something to recruiting pros who have experience against grown men, but recruiting a bunch of players from the same region of Eastern Europe does not guarantee an elite college basketball program. What Underwood has done is build a culture of empowerment, where his best players can bond over shared roots. More importantly, he has also built a team of extremely smart players — players who understand their roles and function well in the context of a broader ecosystem.

Mirk is hilarious man. pic.twitter.com/iKfnm3FXEu — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 27, 2026

This extends beyond the Balkans, of course. Star freshman Keaton Wagler, a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, was a four-star recruit from Kansas, ranked 150th nationally. American seniors Kylan Boswell and Ben Humrichous, both of whom transferred in a couple years ago, are cut from similar cloth — malleable enhancers of the collective.

Illinois wants to bring high-feel players into the program, a trait more cherished than ever in the modern basketball landscape. The Illini subject recruits to the 52 Cognition test, which is commonly used by professional organizations to gauge processing speed, per 247's Kyle Tucker.

Illinois offense about processing, quick decision making. Even giving recruits a test on cognition.



Fascinating stuff. https://t.co/dvhTUDnc33 pic.twitter.com/l4DqsmjoIT — SkinsHoops86 (@SkinsHoops86) March 26, 2026

Tyler Underwood, Brad's son and the coordinator of Illinois' explosive offense — ranked second in efficiency this season, per KenPom — is the "mastermind" behind everything, as Wagler put it in a statement to 247 Sports.

There are few comparison points for Illinois' offense. The Illini don't really crank up the tempo or dish out a ton of assists, but few teams are better at creating, extending and exploiting advantages. Wagler and Boswell operate as heads of the snake, able to penetrate the lane and set up Illinois' slew of high-level shooters. Mirković is a walking mismatch, listed 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds with balletic footwork, blunt-force strength and incredible skill for his position. The Ivišič brothers offer different flavors at the five spot; Tomislav is a classic stretch big, while Zvonimir is a longer, more athletic finisher inside.

Illinois spreads the floor and slowly, surgically picks apart its opponents. The Illini's breadth of skill, IQ and maturity gives them an instant advantage over almost any other team.

Where the Illini have struggled at various points this season is on defense. Illinois does not generate a ton of turnovers and aside from Zvonimir Ivišić, who averages 17.7 minutes per game, the Illini want for consistent rim protection. That said, Illinois put the clamps on Houston in the Sweet 16, holding the Cougars to 22 first-half points and 55 points overall. The team is taking a more aggressive, collective approach to defense in the tournament, and the Illini still rank 21st in defensive efficiency on the whole, per KenPom. It's not like Illinois has bled points all season. Their ability to run shooters off the line, stay connected, and force contested looks has generated positive results.

Illinois is the most impressive team on their side of the bracket right now. Duke is still Duke, and it's hard to bet against Arizona or Michigan on the other side. But even with three No. 1 seeds left, you couldn't be blamed for placing your faith in Underwood and the Balkan Bloc right now.

Next up for the Illini: a Big Ten showdown against No. 9 seed Iowa, another team with an offense uniquely calibrated to thrive on the postseason stage. Ben McCollum is one of the best coaches working in college basketball, but Illinois has the talent and scheme to prevail and keep this magical run going. Buckle in, folks.