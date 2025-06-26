College football rankings: The 10 best edge rushers in the country entering 2025

While everyone else is focused on the quarterbacks for this upcoming college football season, there’s a sneaky position group that may actually be deeper than the QBs. That would be edge rushers, arguably the most important position on defense, with their ability to disrupt the offensive play callers. This position group is headlined by complete athletic freaks such as Dylan Stewart and TJ Parker, set to face off in the South Carolina vs Clemson game on November 29th this season.

While Arch Manning has cast a large shadow over the entire Texas football program, arguably one of their better players on that entire team is their leading edge rusher, Colin Simmons. He burst onto the scene in the 2024-25 season as a true freshman and is already seen in high regard among many NFL scouts.

Considering how deep this class goes, it does beg the question: Who are the other ones set to make an impact on a regular basis? Here are the top ten college edge rushers ahead of the 2025 season.

10. Trey White, San Diego State Aztecs

Trey White out of San Diego State, brings a really unique pass-rushing skill set. He was incredibly productive last season with 42 total pressures, tying fifth in the country with 12.5 sacks, nine QB hits, and 20 hurries. Trey White was a consistent problem for offenses all year in the Mountain West. He’s not the biggest edge rusher at 6’2" and 245 lbs, but his quickness off the edge and the ability to disrupt plays earned him First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2024.

His biggest concern is his consistency and his dip in production against stronger competition. While White was certainly productive, a closer look at his statistics raises some eyebrows. The vast majority of his impact was felt in a four-game stretch, racking up 10 sacks against Wyoming, Hawaii, Central Michigan, and the University of California. In the face of tougher opponents, Trey hasn't shown up. However, he has every chance this upcoming season to prove his doubters wrong.

9. Eric O'Neil, Rutgers Scarlett Knights

Eric O'Neil is the definition of someone who's worked his way to the position that he's in today. Eric started his football journey with the LIU Sharks for three seasons before making the move to James Madison. Last season, he terrorized the Sun Belt with 13 sacks and was ranked top ten in both QB hurries and total pressures with 40 and 59, respectively, earning himself 2024 All-ECAC Defense and 2024 First Team All-Sun Belt honors.

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights recognized his talents and production, and O'Neil is set to continue his path in the Big Ten conference. However, now he's set to take on much tougher competition in one of the toughest conferences in all of college football. Can he continue his dominance? One thing's for certain, Indiana is set to potentially take a big step forward with the addition of O'Neil as well as their new quarterback, former opponent and University of California QB, Fernando Mendoza.

8. LT Overton, Alabama Crimson Tide

There was a brief moment in time when the NFL thought that Alabama's LT Overton was going to be a part of the stacked 2025 NFL Draft edge rusher class. However, LT decided to rejoin the Crimson Tide for one more year. He's a former top 20 high school recruit who initially was part of the Texas A&M program before transferring to Alabama in 2024.

LT vastly improved after transferring, racking up 32 QB hurries and posting an impressive 18% pass rush win rate last season. Overton has a massive frame, standing in at 6'5, 285 lbs, and is projected to have some of the longest arms in next year's draft class. With all that in mind, he still has a long way to go as an edge rusher. He isn't incredibly productive despite how frequently he's beating offensive tackles. If he learns to finish his pass rush reps properly, LT Overton may become a force no one can stop.

7. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State seems to be unable to stop producing disruptive pass rushers as Dani Dennis-Sutton looks to follow in the footsteps of Abdul Carter, Chop Robinson, and Micah Parsons. Dani shouldn't be considered the Robin to Abdul's Batman, as his production stands out on its own. He managed to get 45 total pressures, nine sacks, 13 QB hits, and 23 QB hurries.

Dani was truly one of the most clutch edge rushers in all of college football, being particularly dominant throughout the Nittany Lions' three playoff games. Even in their loss against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, he still made his presence known with two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception to top it all off. Penn State has a lot of high expectations going into next season, and Dani Dennis-Sutton is one of the biggest factors in any of the success that they may have.

6. Keldric Faulk, Auburn Tigers

Keldric Faulk has been a starting pass rusher ever since he joined the Auburn Tigers, even in his freshman year. Keldrick took a massive step forward in his sophomore season, which is rather impressive considering that in 2023 he was awarded First-team All-SEC Freshman honors. He went on to post up 45 total pressures, nine sacks, and 31 QB hurries in 2024.

He has so much room to grow, especially since he's only played two seasons and would only be 20 on the night of the 2026 NFL Draft. In all honesty, he could play two more years for the Auburn Tigers if he wanted to. He's already so impressive and boasts a gigantic frame. With the kind of upside he has, it wouldn't be surprising at all to shoot up any future college edge rusher rankings.

5. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami Hurricanes

Unfortunately for Miami Hurricane fans, we didn't get to see the full potential of Rueben Bain Jr. in last year's defense. He sustained a calf injury in the very first week, which kept him sidelined until week six, cutting any momentum he could've built upon from last season. He still showed some of his dominance, managing to get 20 QB hurries in that short period.

If we get anything close to the Rueben Bain Jr. of 2023, the ACC is in trouble. He was the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and deservedly so. He pressured opposing quarterbacks on 45 different occasions, sacked them nine times and hit them on 10 different occasions. The question is, can Rueben come back and give it 100%? Calf injuries can be incredibly risky as they can affect lower-body explosiveness. Only time will tell if Rueben Bain Jr. can return to his true form or if he may lose his spot on this list.

4. Mikail Kamara, Indiana Hoosiers

Mikail Kamara is another former James Madison alumnus, but unlike Eric O'Neil, he's already had a full season under his belt with his new program, the Indiana Hoosiers. His frame is a little unconventional, standing at 6'1 with relatively short arms, but at 265 lbs, he's as heavy (if not heavier) than a lot of the other players on this list.

Mikail hasn't let his size affect any part of his game; he was easily one of the most dominant pass rushers from last season. He led all edge players in total pressures, yes, even above current New York Giant and third overall pick Abdul Carter. Does he still have room to grow next season, even after earning Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024? Even if he managed to recreate what he did last season, he'd still be among the most impactful players in all of college football.

3. Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns

Colin Simmons is an explosive pass rusher for the Texas Longhorns and is set to enter his true sophomore season with some lofty expectations. Right out of the gate, he disrupted offenses on an elite level, racking up nine sacks, 15 QB hits, 22 QB hurries and was winning at an impressive rate with a 15.6% pass rush win rate.

No doubt about it, his freshman year turned heads. He landed on both the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team and the Freshman All-American list. On top of that, he picked up the Shaun Alexander Award, which goes to the best freshman in college football. He’s a bit lean at 245 pounds, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the game right now.

2. T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

Clemson's T.J. Parker is currently projected to be the first edge rusher off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's pretty easy to see why. He finished the season with 11 sacks and 51 total pressures, which ranked top ten and top 15 among all college pass rushers, respectively. His performance in the ACC Championship against SMU was truly a statement, totaling eight tackles, a sack, two QB hits, and five QB hurries in an absolutely dominant showing.

This Clemson Tiger team is stacked up to be one of the better ones in recent years since the fall of the Trevor Lawrence-led Clemson Tigers. They currently have some of the highest-ranked players in several key positions, including quarterback, wide receiver, defensive tackle, cornerback, and edge rusher. They are locks for the college football playoffs, barring any injuries. A lot of those high expectations are thanks to how effective T.J. Parker has been.

1. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina Gamecocks

Another true sophomore tops this list in my eyes, and that is edge rusher for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Dylan Stewart. Dylan Stewart's explosiveness, speed, and one-of-a-kind bend have already drawn high praise, with some even comparing him to Maxx Crosby and future Hall of Famer Von Miller. Needless to say, the kid is special and has a ruthless tenacity.

He boasts an impressive frame, standing at 6'6, and honestly could afford to put on a few pounds even at 245 lbs. Despite being a little raw as a prospect, he still has been a formidable player, totaling 51 total pressures, which is tied for second among all returning Power Four edge rushers. His play so far has NFL scouts salivating, with some already ranking him as the second-best player in the 2027 NFL Draft. He has by far the highest ceiling in terms of what he can become and is truly an anomaly among all pass rushers on this list.