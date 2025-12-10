Did Fernando Mendoza beat Diego Pavia for the Heisman by winning the Big Ten title?

Since Fernando Mendoza led a comeback win over Penn State in State College, the Heisman Trophy has felt like it was his to lose. Julian Sayin played himself out of the top spot after the Big Ten title game, but did it help Mendoza solidify the top award? Diego Pavia might have just back-doored his way into the finalist seat, but he might not have been able to do enough to get into the driver seat.

Though Mendoza didn’t look exceptional in the Big Ten Championship Game, you have to think there’s no way that could be held against him, considering the season he had. Pavia has been one of the most explosive players in college football whether he was a quarterback or not so it’s fair to say that he’s climbed up the rankings with Ty Simpson as Sayin looking less than satisfactory in their respective title games.

Comparing the numbers: What each players’ stats say about who should win Heisman Trophy

FERNANDO MENDOZA DIEGO PAVIA Passing Yards 2,980 3,192 Passing TDs 33 27 Interceptions 6 8 Completion Percentage 71.5 71.2 Rushing Yards 240 826 Rushing TDs 6 9

If we’re just doing a side-by-side comparison of what each player did this season, Pavia has the edge. His dual threat ability gives him the edge. Mendoza was one of the best passers in college football this year, nearly throwing for 3,000 yards and over 30 passing touchdowns. He has just six interceptions on the year with seven games this year without an interception. Indiana isn’t the team they were this year if it weren’t for Mendoza’s efficiency.

That said, Pavia has been the sole reason Vanderbilt was in the College Football Playoff conversation. He not only has thrown for more than 3,100 yards, he also rushed for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. Having that ability to impact the game both as a passer and runner is invaluable.

Think about former Heisman winners like Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and even Kyler Murray, just in recent history. Their abilities to run the ball, extend plays while also being efficient passers. Pavia should have the edge numbers wise, but because Pavia was a late addition to the Heisman race, it’s hard to see him edge Mendoza.

Why Fernando Mendoza’s win over Ohio State should finalize his Heisman Trophy resume

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Put the numbers aside for a bit here. Let’s not look at his numbers in the low-scoring affair that just saw 23 total points between two of the most high scoring offenses this year. Mendoza had to beat Ohio State, win at Oregon and win at Penn State to prove that he not only deserves the Heisman but showed he knows how to win with adversity.

If you look at the Ohio State game, Indiana had just three points in the first half and in the second half, Mendoza looked like a completely different quarterback, looking more like he did most of the year. What he did in those games is what Pavia needed to do against Texas and Alabama to have the edge over Mendoza.

Sure, Pavia looked phenomenal in the game against Texas, but Vandy ultimately lost. And one of the strongest prerequisites for Heisman winners is winning. It’s hard to put a quarterback with two losses over one that was undefeated and had similar passing stats.

At the end of the day, Mendoza was winning when it mattered. He had a tough schedule considering he had to get all of his biggest wins of the year on the road. That’s worth more than what his numbers look like compared to Pavia’s. Truthfully, Jeremiyah Love’s argument for winning the Heisman is stronger than Pavia’s.

That said, Mendoza winning the Big Ten title was the icing on the cake that should be enough to hand him the Heisman. I think it would be hard to say he should win the Heisman if he didn’t beat Ohio State because that felt like his final test. He passed and as good of a season as Pavia had, what Mendoza did with Indiana while still getting in the CFP just feels a little bit better than what Pavia did.