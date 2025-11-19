Your guide to picking a G5 Cinderella in the Playoff race

Choosing the right Group of 5 team is hard this time of year. If you’re a casual college football fan, you might not even know who’s still alive in the G5 College Football Playoff race, or which teams actually have a path to the CFP at all. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Think of this as your G5 version of picking a March Madness Cinderella.

South Florida’s third loss on Saturday took the Bulls out of the running, but the rest of the G5 picture is wide open. Sure, only one G5 team has a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but if we’ve learned anything, it’s that nothing is decided with a few weeks and the conference championships still ahead. Each contender has its own story, vibe and personality, so all you have to do is pick which fits you best. Here’s how to find your perfect Group of 5 Cinderella to crash the CFP party.

James Madison Dukes: The Quiet Killer

James Madison v Louisville | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

They’re the leader in the clubhouse if you will. James Madison has the red carpet rolled out for them to land in the College Football Playoff thanks to the American Conference bloodbath. They don’t have a strong resume, but they’re the one team you have to feel confident in: They are not going to squander a late-season chance.

Signature win: Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs Best remaining opponent: Coastal Carolina

Why root for them

They feast on upsets and play well in big games. They’re the perfect Cinderella team you just can’t hate.

Vibe

The Dukes are the new kids on the block, but they're not playing like it. The current leaders in the Sun Belt want to prove that they not only belong, but they're also prepared to face the country’s best. They’re ready to silence every doubt.

Narrative

The one thing that separates James Madison from every other G5 team? They were built by Curt Cignetti. And if you know Cignetti-led teams, they don’t lose. He may not be there now, but Bob Chesney has carried Cignetti’s winning legacy the past two seasons. If they get rewarded with a CFP spot, don’t be surprised to see them put up a good fight.

This is your team if ...

You love your traditional underdog. James Madison is a team that's not talked about enough, but is good enough to string together a win or two in the Playoff against the right opponents.

North Texas: The Big-Play Machine

North Texas v Army | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

Two weeks ago, North Texas was irrelevant in the College Football Playoff conversation and now they could be the American’s representative. Their only loss on the season is to South Florida, meaning as a one-loss conference champion, it’s not out of the question. But are they good enough to beat out Tulane or James Madison?

Signature win: Navy

Navy Best remaining opponent: Temple

Why root for them

Like Tulane, North Texas fields a high-powered offense. Fun offenses make for fun games, and even in their loss, they made it a shootout.

Vibe

They’re out to prove that they’re the best one-loss team in the Group of 5. At the end of the day, they aren’t just competing against the American, but against James Madison too.

Narrative

Will their resume be strong enough? Yes, their only loss is to South Florida, but their non-conference slate isn’t great. If they enter as a one-loss team along with James Madison, it’s hard to say North Texas should get in, simply because a 14-point loss to Louisville is probably better than beating a MAC school, PAC-2 school, an FCS school and South Alabama.

This is your team if ...

You like a balanced, yet explosive offense. Drew Mestemaker and Caleb Hawkins have been running that offense, and it’s made for a fun season for the Mean Green.

Tulane: The Last Team Standing

Florida Atlantic v Tulane | Tyler Kaufman/GettyImages

Tulane lost its starting quarterback (Darian Mensah) and starting running back (Makhi Hughes) from last year, yet they’re back in the CFP race. Losses by Memphis and South Florida this season opened the door wide open for the Green Wave to make up for last year’s shortcomings. They got BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff just before the season started, and he’s injected life into this team this year.

Signature wins: Duke Blue Devils, Memphis Tigers

Duke Blue Devils, Memphis Tigers Best remaining opponent: Temple

Why root for them

They’re kind of like the misfits of the American Conference. Everyone talked about South Florida and Memphis, but Tulane is having just as good of a season and should be rewarded if they handle business.

Vibe

Motivated pressure. What I mean by that is they have a lot of doubters. The American has proven their top teams haven't been strong enough to separate themselves. So Tulane has been motivated by the pressure of outlasting the conference.

Narrative

Like with every American team this year, you wonder if Tulane is good enough to hang with the big boy teams. They got steamrolled by Ole Miss, but with wins over Northwestern and Duke, they proved they can handle Power 4 competition. The biggest thing for them is whether they can survive the American, and if they do, will they have enough stamina for the CFP?

This is your team if ...

You like to watch a whole lot of offense. The Green Wave have no problems scoring (unless they’re playing an SEC school), so if you want to see a lot of offense, this is your team.

Navy: The No-Nonsense Underdog

Navy v Notre Dame | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Navy always seems to be in the conversation, but comes up short, be it a loss to Army or Notre Dame. They’re still an outsider, but they control their path to the American title game and CFP. If they win out, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a military academy crash the CFP party this year.

Signature win: South Florida

Why root for them

The military academies don’t play the NIL game like everyone else, so getting a seat at the table is a massive step. This isn’t about upping the recruiting game or bringing a bigger brand to the program. This is simply about proving that you don’t need massive budgets or the top-ranked athletes to win.

Vibe

They’re down to play true football. No glitz, no glamor, just hard-nosed football, and that’s why it’s easy to root for them.

Narrative

Navy got stomped by Notre Dame, and without that strong win, it just feels hard to give them the advantage over James Madison. I think Navy’s win over South Florida goes a long way, but the losses to North Texas and Notre Dame probably hold their resume back

This is your team if ...

You want to see old school, option football. The military academies usually run the option offense, and honestly, it can be refreshing to watch as a change of pace.