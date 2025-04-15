New Nuggets coach might have the best grip on Russell Westbrook strategy

It truly is amazing how things just seem to work out when using simple logic. That looks to be the approach interim Denver Nuggets head coach, David Adelman is taking in how he handles Russell Westbrook’s role. He dumbed it down as much as possible for the media.

"Mistakingly, people said I didn't play Russ in Sacramento. That wasn't the case. I played the five people I thought could win the game."

"Russ played pretty well tonight, so who finished the game? Russ."

Only play Russell Westbrook when he's playing well ... seems easy enough

One of the reported issues between former head coach Mike Malone and former general manager Calvin Booth was Westbrook’s role on the team. Booth felt like Malone was relying too heavily on Westbrook and wanted more of those minutes going to younger players.

In the end, Malone and Booth got canned, leaving Adelman to pick up the pieces. Westbrook is still good in certain situations but he’s always been aggressive. That comes along with signing him.

Long removed from his triple-double days, Russ still averaged 13.3 points, 61. Assists and 4.9 rebounds in 75 games this season in Denver. And played about 28 minutes per night. Not bad for a 36-year-old in a diminished role. Even with that you still have to take the good with the bad when it comes to Westbrook.

He’s going to produce some "what the heck” moments no matter how many minutes he gets. So, when he’s hot you’ve got to go with him and when he’s not sit his butt on the bench. Adelman seems to get that and it could have a bit to do with growing up watching his father, former NBA player and coach, Rick Adelman.

When the sport is in your blood and you come up watching your father play and then deal with similar situations, adapting to different personalities comes a little easier. David is taking the right approach not overthinking it and letting on-court production be the final judge.