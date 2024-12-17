NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 16: The NFC East makes a minor statement
Say bye to the byes. The remainder of the 2024 NFL regular-season will feature full 16-game schedules.
There were plenty of powerhouse match-ups featuring first-place teams in Week 15. The top team in the top-ranked division hosted the 2024 AFC East champions. The NFC East frontrunners took on the first-place club in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the NFC South leaders traveled to the west coast to clash with one of the most improved teams in the NFL from a year ago.
When the proverbial smoke cleared, it was business as usual for the top-ranked group here—with one very notable exception. There wasn’t any jostling when it came to the order of these rankings, compared to a week ago. All told, things are just starting to get interesting for the entire league.
The newest NFL Divisional Power Rankings
8. AFC South
Last week: 8th
The AFC South-leading Texans were in position to clinch a second straight division title if they could knock off the visiting Dolphins, and also get a little help from the Denver Broncos. The Colts were the only AFC South team on the road this week, and were looking to cool off Sean Payton’s club. Both the Titans and Jaguars took 3-10 records into their clashes with the Bengals and Jets, respectively. When it was all said and done, Houston successfully repeated as AFC South champions, while the other three teams all lost.
Brian Callahan’s club now leads the league with 29 turnovers, six of those coming in Sunday’s 37-27 home loss to the Bengals. The Jaguars actually outgained the visiting Jets, 421-400, but gave up 25 second-half points in the 32-25 setback. The Colts and Jonathan Taylor literally dropped the ball at Denver, despite picking off Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix three times. Indianapolis committed five turnovers in the 31-13 loss. The Texans’ offense managed only 181 yards vs. Miami, but four takeaways keyed an ugly 20-12 win.
7. NFC South
Last week: 7th
While the top two teams in the division faced road tests vs. interconference competition, the bottom two clubs hosted a pair of NFC East squads. The Panthers took on the visiting Cowboys and while Dave Canales’s club has been playing better as of late, Carolina took a three-game losing streak into the contest. The Saints took on the very-improved Commanders with Jake Haener making his first NFL start. The resurgent Buccaneers visited the Chargers, while the slumping Falcons were in Vegas Monday night.
Raheem Morris’s squad snapped its four-game skid via 125 yards rushing from Bijan Robinson, and heady special teams play in a 15-9 victory. The Saints were down, 20-7, in the fourth quarter to Washington, but came up one-point short. Bryce Young was sacked six times and committed four turnovers in a 30-14 loss to Dallas. The highlight was Tampa Bay’s 40-17 win over the Chargers. The NFC South leaders outgained the Bolts, 506-206, and humbled a team that allowed an NFL-low 15.9 points per game entering Week 15.
6. AFC East
Last week: 6th
All four AFC East teams were away from home in Week 15. The division-champion Bills were on the short end of a wild 44-42 loss last Sunday to the Rams at SoFi Stadium, and were now on the road again facing a Lions’ team riding an 11-game winning streak. At Houston, the Dolphins once again had a chance to get back to the .500 mark if they could knock off the Texans. The Patriots headed west to the desert to battle the Cardinals, while the disappointing Jets flew south to clash with the three-win Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bills rolled up 559 total yards in the 48-42 victory at Detroit. Josh Allen threw for 362 yards and two scores, ran for 68 yards and a pair of TDs, and the team played turnover-free football. Elsewhere, Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had all four of Miami’s turnovers in a 20-12 loss at Houston. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams played a little pitch-and catch at Jacksonville, the latter snaring nine passes for 198 yards and two scores in a 32-25 win. The Pats made it four straight losses and dropped to 3-11.
5. NFC West
Last week: 5th
Week 15 kicked off on a Thursday night in the Bay Area as the Rams and 49ers renewed acquaintances for the second time this season. It was “Play Misty for Me” when it came to the weather, and Sean McVay’s club was in position to sweep San Francisco for the first time since 2018. The Cardinals had dropped three straight games, but were hosting the three-win Patriots. Finally, the division-leading Seahawks entered Sunday night’s prime time clash with the visiting Green Bay Packers riding a four-game winning streak.
Sean McVay’s team settled for four field goals, which was twice the amount that the Niners came up with in prime time. The reigning NFC West and conference champions drop to 6-8, and their playoff hopes are in dire straits. Meanwhile, the Rams and Seahawks each own 8-6 records as Mike Macdonald’s club was cooled off on Sunday night at home by the Packers, 30-13. Finally, Jonathan Gannon’s club had few issues with the visiting Pats, 30-17. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are the only team in the division with a losing record.
4. AFC North
Last week: 4th
The top three teams in the division were all on the road, while the Browns were at home. Of course, all Kevin Stefanski’s unpredictable club to do was handle the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. There was a big-time clash at Philadelphia between two teams from the Keystone State, both division leaders entering the game. John Harbaugh’s ravens returned from their off-week and faced the downtrodden Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Bengals had a short week and were in Nashville to take on the Titans.
The AFC North leaders were overwhelmed by the Eagles. The Steelers were outgained 401-163, and may not have T.J. Watt for Saturday’s showdown at Baltimore—although Mike Tomlin was “optimistic.” As for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson was sharp in a 35-14 win over the Giants. He threw for 290 yards and five TDs, and ran for 65 yards. The Browns scored seven points and gave up the ball six times in the loss to the Chiefs. The Bengals outlasted the Titans as Cincinnati (4) and Tennessee (6) combined for 10 turnovers.
3. NFC East
Last week: 3rd
Arguably the second-biggest game of Week 15 took place in the City of Brotherly Love. The Steelers were in town looking to end the Eagles’ nine-game winning streak. The Commanders were off a week ago, and on Sunday were in the Big Easy. A victory by Dan Quinn’s club would give the franchise the franchise its first winning campaign since 2016. The Cowboys were in Carolina to battle the Panthers, while the Giants were at home to take on the well-rested Ravens. Big Blue was riding an ugly eight-game losing streak.
While Pittsburgh’s defense kept Saquon Barkley in check, the Steelers had no answers for Jalen Hurts. He hit on 25-of-32 throws for 290 yards and scores to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, both finishing with 100-plus receiving yards. Washington edged the Saints, 20-19, holding on for the win after New Orleans failed on a two-point conversion attempt with time expired. Micah Parsons had two of Dallas’ six sacks of Bryce Young in a 30-14 win at Charlotte. The Giants made it nine straight losses, and remained winless at home.
2. AFC West
Last week: 2nd
Only the reigning Super Bowl champions and current AFC West champions were on the road this week when it came to this quartet. Andy Reid’s club was in Cleveland for the first time since 2018 to face the dangerous Browns. The Broncos and Colts squared off in Denver, with both teams returning from their off-week. Jim Harbaugh’s squad had a tall order ahead of itself on Sunday in the Buccaneers. On Monday night, it was two teams both headed in the wrong direction. The visiting Falcons brought a four-game skid to Las Vegas to face a Raiders’ team that hasn’t won a game since beating the Browns in Week 4.
The Chiefs came away with a 21-7 win, and own the NFL’s best record at 13-1. Not all the news was good as Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury. His status for Saturday’s game vs. Houston bears watching. The Broncos clinched their first winning season since 2016 by rolling the Colts, but the Chargers and Raiders both fell in their interconference clashes with the Bucs (40-17) and Falcons (15-9), respectively.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
You could make a case that it was the division’s most challenging week of the season to date. The first-place Lions, winners of 11 in a row and postseason bound, hosted the formidable Bills. Green Bay was in Seattle to battle the NFC West-leading Seahawks. The Vikings were at home for the third straight game, hosting the disappointing Bears. Even before Kevin O’Connell’s club took the field on Monday night, they secured a postseason berth. Minnesota took a six-game winning streak into the rematch with Chicago.
The Packers’ convincing 30-13 Sunday night win at the Pacific Northwest raised their record to 10-4, and put the rival Vikings in the playoffs. Earlier in the day at Ford Field, Dan Campbell’s club eventually could not keep pace with the AFC East champions. Detroit’s battered defense allowed 559 total yards (the Lions gained 521) in a 48-42 setback. On Monday night, Minnesota made it seven wins in a row by completing a sweep of the Bears, 30-12. There are seven teams in the league with 10-plus wins, three in the NFC North.