NFL Draft rumors roundup: Steelers-Shedeur love, Abdul Carter-Patriots, Cowboys WR plan

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, meaning that the NFL rumor mill is buzzing to no end.

Cam Ward feels like a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, but what happens next remains entirely unknown. It feels as if teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New England Patriots can go in several different directions.

The latest NFL Draft rumors prove just how crazy things can get once the festivities get underway in Green Bay.

NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys prefer Tetairoa McMillan over Matthew Golden

While the Dallas Cowboys have several needs, it'd make a lot of sense for them to select a wide receiver with their first-round pick, which is currently slotted in at No. 12 overall. Yes, they do have CeeDee Lamb, but their options beside him are lackluster at best, especially with Brandin Cooks departing in free agency.

With the team in dire need of receiver help, the question is who they should take at that position, not if they should address it in the first round. Travis Hunter is the best prospect who can play receiver, but at No. 12 overall, the Cowboys have no shot of selecting him. Given that, they'll likely be deciding between one of Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden. Analyst Todd McShay believes that if both are available, the choice will be McMillan.

Todd McShay says the #DallasCowboys are heavily interested in Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan and would "very likely" draft him over Matthew Golden if they were both available at 12th overall pic.twitter.com/A6CvsW3wSF — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) April 14, 2025

This feels like the right pick. McMillan was considered the No. 1 receiver prospect virtually all year, and this is only somewhat of a debate because of Golden's strong finish to the college football season and his electric combine performance. While Golden would be a strong selection, McMillan is not only highly touted, but he'd fit better in Dallas' offense alongside Lamb with Prescott under center.

NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots can receive a gift by the way of Abdul Carter falling to No. 4 overall

While Cam Ward is the projected No. 1 overall pick, not a single NFL Draft analyst would suggest that he's the best football player in this class. He is simply the best prospect at the most valuable position in sports. Abdul Carter, however, is a player considered by many to be the best player in the draft.

Carter's dominance at a premium position had him going at the top of mock drafts early on during the offseason. Things have shifted in Ward's favor lately in regard to who will get selected No. 1 overall, but Carter was still expected to get selected second or third overall. Or so we thought.

Carter met with the New England Patriots, the team holding the No. 4 overall selection, on Monday for a pre-draft workout. As McShay notes below, this would make no sense if there wasn't a chance Carter falls to their lap.

There is a real chance Abdul Carter falls to the #Patriots, per @McShay13.



“The agent doesn't let Abdul Carter travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts if he [doesn’t] think there's a chance...



I’m told it’s either Abdul if he falls to 4 or it’s Will Campbell.”



(🎥 The McShay Show) pic.twitter.com/OHRWaPRGa1 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) April 15, 2025

If Carter does fall to No. 4, the Patriots will face an incredibly interesting decision. On one hand, they're in dire need of some offensive line help, and there's a good chance that the top offensive lineman, Will Campbell, will be available. He's a player who could absolutely protect Drake Maye's blind side for a decade.

On the other hand, though, how can they justify passing a prospect of Carter's status? Sure, they did spend a good amount of money in free agency by bringing in Milton Williams and Harold Landry, but again, Carter might be the best pure player in this draft class. The Patriots, a rebuilding team, shouldn't be as focused as other teams on fit as much as they should be on talent.

Carter falling is far from a lock, but that reality appears to be more likely than anyone could've possibly expected, which is a fascinating development.

NFL Draft Rumors: Shedeur Sanders might be a Steeler if he's available

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a fascinating spot leading up to the NFL Draft. Somehow, they are still without an established starter at the quarterback position, thanks in large part to Aaron Rodgers' indecision. Their answer under center could wind up coming from the NFL Draft, which is something nobody would've expected as of a month ago.

For much of this year, it was widely expected that Ward and Shedeur Sanders would be selected early in the first round, and that no other quarterback would be taken before the second round. Ward is still set to go early on, but Sanders' stock might be lower than it has been all year.

His stock has fallen so far to the point where the Steelers, holders of the No. 21 selection, might actually have a chance to get him. According to McShay, if he does fall to 21st overall, Pittsburgh will select him.

Todd McShay: “Mike Tomlin really likes Shedeur.” Expect Steelers to take him with 21st pick. If he’s there. pic.twitter.com/kspTel1CM2 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 15, 2025

At this point, it feels as if Sanders can go anywhere from No. 2 overall to No. 21 overall, which is crazy, considering how high his stock was earlier this season. While Sanders receives a good amount of praise for the season he just had at Colorado, and for his ability as a pocket passer, his lack of mobility and lack of high-end arm talent have some teams thinking his ceiling might be capped. Clearly, Mike Tomlin likes enough of what he has seen from Sanders to be willing to take him if he falls to their selection.

Sanders joining a team with an established head coach, a revamped receiver room, and an outstanding defense wouldn't be bad for his development at all. Whether this actually happens, though, is very up in the air.