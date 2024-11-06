Chiefs pulling back at trade deadline finish line may not mean Brett Veach is done
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost the battle, but not the war.
Despite getting outbid by the Washington Commanders in the Marshon Lattimore sweepstakes before the NFL's 2024 trade deadline, Kansas City won't waver. Yes, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions would've liked to land a standout cornerback, demonstrated by their interest in his services.
However, they ostensibly had a specific price point that was ultimately exceeded, based on intel from Underdog's James Palmer.
Per Palmer, Lattimore's cost was simply "too rich" for Kansas City's blood to pull the trigger. The Commanders made a compelling offer to the New Orleans Saints that the Chiefs weren't willing to match or eclipse.
Kansas City may have whiffed on Lattimore, the most prolific defensive back on the market and the cutoff point to wheel and deal has passed. Still, that doesn't mean they don't have another trick up their sleeves. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is constantly looking to upgrade the roster, with free agency being his next path forward.
Brett Veach, Chiefs could make post-trade deadline moves via free agency
Although they're the league's last undefeated team, the Chiefs have two particularly glaring areas of need: The secondary and left tackle.
Chiefs No. 2 corner Jaylen Watson is possibly out for the year due to a fractured ankle. Moreover, Kansas City's defensive unit has been middle-of-the-pack at stopping the pass this season. So, they must find a creative way to fill his void. Notably, there are some intriguing options available to them.
Two-time Super Bowl champion safety Mike Edwards was recently granted his release. One of his rings came with the Chiefs — last year. He was part of their most recent title run and represents a viable alternative to Lattimore, albeit playing a different position.
After missing out on Lattimore, free-agent cornerback Xavien Howard is another four-time Pro Bowl cornerback the Chiefs could pursue at a much lower cost. However, the latter may not be at the height of his powers anymore, given no one has signed him yet. Regardless, they can take a flier and acquire someone who's flashed as much upside as the former.
Moreover, Kansas City's inability to protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindspot this season has been well-chronicled. Wanya Morris (and, to lesser degrees, rookie tackle Kingsley Suamataia) is a weak link along the squad's elite offensive line. Could the Chiefs bring in someone like two-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari to ensure their superstar signal-caller stays upright?