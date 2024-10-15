Cowboys could be desperate enough to take Jets scraps after Davante Adams trade
Just hours following a crushing Week 6 loss, the New York Jets got busy, acquiring Davante Adams in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams is set to reunite with Aaron Rodgers and should help bolster what has been one of the most underwhelming offenses in the NFL thus far.
Acquiring Adams is awesome for the Jets as they attempt to turn their season around, and very bad for several teams that could use some wide receiver help. The Dallas Cowboys, for example, are in dire need of a No. 2 receiver and would've benefitted greatly by trading for Adams.
While Adams is off the board, the Cowboys, if Jerry Jones shows any interest in winning now, have other options. They could even look at a team like the Jets who, after adding Adams, have a surplus at the wide receiver position. Acquiring Mike Williams would make this team better.
Cowboys could be desperate enough to trade for Mike Williams
The Cowboys' 47-9 loss in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions shows just how far away they are from being the Super Bowl contenders they expected to be. Sure, the Cowboys are 3-3, which isn't too bad, but losing like that to a legitimate NFC contender is an awful look.
Several areas on this team need help, but one clear issue for Dallas is the wide receiver spot. CeeDee Lamb, the team's No. 1 wideout, is not the problem, obviously, but the depth behind Lamb is lackluster at best. Brandin Cooks is a decent enough WR2, but he's on IR. With Cooks out, guys like Jalen Tolbert and KaVonte Turpin are the next receivers in line. That's not good enough.
Mike Williams has gotten off to a slow start to this season and would come with durability concerns, but he's a big-play receiver who can help provide a much-needed spark to this offense. He's not Adams, but would make this team better and wouldn't be hard to acquire. He's only available to begin with because of the Jets' crowded receiver room.
Based on how Jerry Jones has acted ever since last season ended, the Cowboys won't look to make any upgrades. Based on where they are record-wise and how they've played, though, this is a team that should be desperate enough to take a chance on Williams. His slow start to the year makes him less than ideal, but he's an available option and would be a lot better than most of what they have in that receiver room. It wouldn't be Adams, but it'd be an upgrade, and one absolutely worth pursuing.