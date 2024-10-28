Hail Mary! 3 miracle Matt Eberflus replacements Bears should have on speed dial
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is, by most accounts, a regular on the hot seat power rankings. However, his Bears have outperformed expectations thus far in 2024, thanks is large part to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Williams has more potential than any Bears quarterback in recent memory. Because of that talent, the locker room has rallied around him, including veteran wide receivers like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Williams is surely not to blame for the Bears defeat in Week 8. The defense is another story entirely.
Facing a Hail Mary attempt by Jayden Daniels in the waning seconds, members of the Bears secondary were seen celebrating prior to the play. Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, for one, was taunting members of the crowd before re-entering the play and, eventually, playing a vital role in the tipped ball which became the go-ahead touchdown pass.
In the end, all of this should fall on Eberflus. It is the philosophy he preaches in the locker room, and a stunning lack of discipline on the field. Eberflus cannot and should not be fired for one play, but Chicago general manager Ryan Poles ought to have a few head coaching candidates on speed dial.
Chicago Bears replacements for Matt Eberflus
3. Brian Flores - Minnesota Vikings DC
Flores has head coaching experience in the NFL, and enough time has gone by since his lawsuit against the league and Miami Dolphins for teams to feel comfortable making him their head coach. Flores remains one of the best assistant coaches in the ranks, and had turned the Minnesota Vikings defense into a force to be reckoned with.
When Flores left the Dolphins, his first stop was Mike Tomlin's coaching staff, where he spent time learning from one of the best in the business. Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh for 16 seasons and never finished with a losing record.
What the Vikings defense lacks in name-brand talent, they make up for in system and discipline, which is something the Bears struggle with. While Flores would have to hire an offensive coaching mind Chicago can trust with the development of Williams, he'd be the locker room presence the Bears need most right now.
2. If Bill Belichick is still available, why not make the call?
Bill Belichick admired the work of the late great Buddy Ryan as a defensive mind. Why not take a walk in his shoes with the Bears? Belichick's work as an analyst has been fantastic to watch this season, and frankly it's been a pretty simple transition. Belichick has a personality we never saw in New England, and his regular appearances on the ManningCast have made Monday Night Football watchable, even when the teams are lackluster.
Belichick was passed over by the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. He's in his 70's, and has a cushy job remotely. Would he really want to give all that up for Chicago winters?
If Belichick still has that drive in him, coaching a quarterback with the talent of Caleb Williams could be enough to take him back to the mountaintop, and perhaps prove once and for all that he deserves a bit more credit for the New England Patriots dynasty.
1. Ben Johnson has the offensive philosophy the Bears need
First on the charts is another Bears rival, and a damn good one. Ben Johnson's been involved in the coaching cycle for two straight offseasons. He was very nearly the head coach of the Washington Commanders, but pivoted at the last moment, claiming he had unfinished business in Detroit.
The Commanders ownership group did not take that well, and bashed Johnson to the press. They ended up with Dan Quinn, who's a pretty damn good backup plan. Everything turned out well for both sides, but if Johnson ever wants a head coaching job, he ought to leave Detroit soon. Eventually, NFL front offices will get tired of chasing him.
And what better opportunity than Chicago? Johnson would get to coach in a division he's familiar with, hire his own staff – and perhaps poach from the Lions – all the while molding Williams into one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. I don't see a problem here, at least from Johnson's perspective.
The Bears would obviously be thrilled, as Johnson is one of the most creative offensive minds in the NFL.