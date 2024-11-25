4 Russell Wilson replacements who can take Steelers to the Super Bowl in 2025
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-3 on the season, and sit in first place in the AFC North. Russell Wilson suffered his first loss as the Steelers starting quarterback on Thursday night to the putrid Cleveland Browns. It was inexcusable, and rightly raised some questions about the longevity of the run Pittsburgh is on.
Wilson has been a tremendous story this year. He signed with the Steelers for next to nothing, thanks in large part to the Denver Broncos. Denver is still paying off most of Wilson's contract from his tenure in Mile High. So, Russ bet on himself, signing with the Steelers and a head coach he respects in Mike Tomlin. Thus far, it has paid off.
Nonetheless, Wilson's tenure beyond the 2024-25 season is a mystery. The Steelers are unlikely to negotiate in-season, as a Wilson extension would kill the deal they currently have, which involves the Broncos paying the vast majority of Pittsburgh quarterback's salary. If Omar Khan is unable to sign Wilson to an affordable extension, there are other options available.
4. Justin Fields can lead the Steelers offense, but he's not a franchise QB
Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record, and while he's not an elite passer, he does add an intriguing facet to the offense. This is why Arthur Smith has forced Fields into the game cold off the bench. It's less than ideal for Fields, but his dual-threat capability serves as a change of pace Wilson simply cannot offer.
When Fields was the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh, his downfield passing ability was limited. Smith's offense looked much different, and played to Fields' strengths. Much like the passing attack with Wilson, the goal was to get the ball out of Fields' hands as quickly as possible. When the play broke down around Fields, though, he could make a play. That is not the case with Wilson behind center.
Don't get me wrong, I would not bet on the Steelers to win a Super Bowl with Fields. They'd need a dominant defensive attack and a much-improved run game to lead the way. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Combine that with Fields behind center, and the Steelers can control the clock and line of scrimmage. It's a reach, but certainly not impossible.
3. Sam Darnold has earned his next contract. Could it be in Pittsburgh?
Sam Darnold is a gunslinger, but he's much improved from the former New York Jets draft bust. Darnold started his career with the Jets and Carolina Panthers. That was not fair to him, and serves as more evidence that the franchise and coaching staff can make or break a young quarterback. In Darnold's case, they nearly broke him.
Thankfully for Darnold, he signed on with the San Francisco 49ers, a franchise which rebuilt his reputation and mechanics. Darnold received rave reviews by the Bay, even if he was never deemed their quarterback of the future. There's a reason for that.
In his first season as a stopgap quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold has made the most of his opportunity, reinventing himself on the fly. Both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell deserve a lot of credit for working with Darnold on what plagued him. Darnold is still turnover-prone at times, but he can make throws few players at his position can. He's worth a lucrative contract, and he'll get one.
2. Geno Smith could be available via trade for the Steelers
From one former Seahawks quarterback to another, Geno Smith has thrived in the pacific northwest. Smith is signed through the 2025 season, but Seattle is already looking for a way out of his deal. Geno is a former West Virginia Mountaineer and high draft pick by – you guessed it – the New York Jets.
Much like Fields, Geno would likely be a placeholder quarterback in Pittsburgh. However, Smith can make enough throws with the field tilted in his favor, which is ultimately would be thanks to the Steelers defense. Assuming the Steelers can finally add another wide receiver on the outside not named George Pickens, Smith should have plenty of help offensively.
Honestly, Geno and Wilson aren't all that different at this point in Russ's career. Geno cannot single-handedly win a football game, which is why the Seahawks are willing to move off of him. Smith also won't lose a game, either. That's the kind of mentality Tomlin can get behind.
1. If Brock Purdy is available, the Steelers should sell the farm
The Brock Purdy myth has been put to bed. Purdy is a franchise-caliber quarterback, and because of that the San Francisco 49ers are likely to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league this offseason.
That being said, if Purdy and the 49ers hit a snag – or if the former seventh-round pick wants too much money – John Lynch ought to field calls for the Purdue product. San Francisco's offense is dominant enough that replacing Purdy wouldn't be all that difficult. Any incoming quarterback would inherit the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and more.
That makes Purdy expendable for the right price. I would not recommend Omar Khan makes this move, in part because it'd be so expensive. The 49ers would rightly ask for several first-round picks in return for a franchise quarterback – that is just the cost of doing business these days.
While Pittsburgh isn't as talented offensively as the 49ers, they do feature a dominant defense, a two-headed monster at running back and Pickens. Purdy could lead that team to the postseason in a heartbeat, and perhaps further. He's also just 24 years old.