Aaron Rodgers news could force this Steelers-Dolphins trade for Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally received some good news on the Aaron Rodgers front Thursday morning, as the 42-year-old is coming to tahn to talk contract. While I wouldn't qualify a Rodgers return as promising, you can sure bet Mike McCarthy — and the Steelers front office for that matter — would.

Despite everything McCarthy and his coaching staff said about the quarterbacks currently on the roster, they would much prefer an ancient Rodgers taking snaps over the likes of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard or rookie Drew Allar. That is part of the problem. The Steelers intent to win now, even though they have virtually no shot of winning a playoff game, let alone a Super Bowl, has blinded them from their own roster construction. This team has few holes, but the one obvious flaw is behind center. Rodgers won't help them take that next step. All he does is delay their process.

What Aaron Rodgers return would be for QBs on the Steelers roster

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

The Steelers prefer to go into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. Assuming Rodgers is in tow, they'll have their guys. Here's how the depth chart looks as of this writing.

Position Player QB1 Aaron Rodgers QB2 Mason Rudolph QB3 Will Howard QB4/practice squad Drew Allar

Rodgers is QB1. There will be no competition for his spot. The future Hall of Famer may have ranked in the bottom half of the league's starting QBs in most important metrics, but for Pittsburgh, that's the best quarterback play the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

The real competitions will come between Will Howard and Mason Rudoph for QB2, and Howard and Allar for QB3. You'll notice that Howard has plenty of potential to move up and down the depth chart. This could push Rudolph, a 30-year-old veteran who was drafted by the Steelers, out the door for the second time in his career.

What a Steelers-Dolphins trade for Mason Rudolph would look like

Miami Dolphins Introduce Jeff Hafley | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

If the Steelers are comfortable enough with Howard as their backup quarterback behind Rodgers, who again will turn 43 next season, then there should be plenty of takers for a veteran with starting experience like Rudolph. The Dolphins, Jets and Saints immediately come to mind, with Miami winning this lackluster backup QB lottery thanks to their lack of depth at the position.

At first, I assumed the Steelers would look for a sixth-round pick in return for Rudolph, but the opportunity of a fifth-for-seventh swap is enticing as well. In the fifth round of a loaded 2027 NFL Draft class, the Steelers could get a lot more value than the sixth or seventh rounds, especially given the impact of NIL in college football.

Would the Steelers make this trade?

The Steelers don't need Rudolph with Rodgers in tow. While I don't agree with bringing back Rodgers for another year, if they're going to do it (which appears to be the case), then they should give the likes of Howard or Allar a real chance at playing time. That means more preseason reps, practice reps with the starters, and the possibility of in-game action during the regular season should Rodgers go down with an injury. If Pittsburgh is going to find anything out about their young signal-callers before entering a draft where they could select another in the first round, trading Rudolph is the first step. The pick swap above is a fine return for a player of Rudolph's talents.

Would the Dolphins make this trade?

The Dolphins might have to make this move. Trading for a veteran backup QB they can trust is on Jon-Eric Sullivan's to-do list before training camp. There are some still available in free agency, and the Steelers certainly won't be the only team willing to part ways with a veteran for the right draft capital. Rudolph is a good choice, though, as he wouldn't threaten Malik Willis for the starting job, but also takes some of the pressure of second-year QB Quinn Ewers and first-year head coach Jeff Hafley should Willis struggle or miss time due to injury.

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