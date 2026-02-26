Caleb Downs 40 time projection: Ohio State star looks to cement top DB claim

Caleb Downs led Alabama in tackles as a freshman before earning consecutive All-American nods at Ohio State. The former top recruit followed Nick Saban out the door in Tuscaloosa, but rather than an anticipated homecoming at UGA, the Hoschton native opted to journey north to the Buckeyes, with whom he won the national championship in 2025.

The top-ranked safety in the 2026 NFL Draft class at ESPN, Downs pairs athleticism and physicality with incredible IQ. He covers ground with a purpose, equally adept at stopping the run as he is at shutting off passing windows downfield. Already a projected top-10 pick, Downs has a chance to boost his stock at the upcoming NFL Combine.

Caleb Downs 40 time prediction and projection

Caleb Downs, Ohio State | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The average 40 time for defensive backs is 4.55 seconds. Kansas State safety and 49ers fifth-round pick Marques Sigle led all safeties with a 4.37 mark last year. Downs feels like a contender to eclipse that time, if he puts his best foot forward.

Downs has incredible burst. He doesn't need much time to reach top speed. He covers huge gaps in an instant and attacks every play with a palpable intensity. Intangible effort does not always translate to Combine drills, but Downs' competitive streak should mean he wants to put an eye-catching time on the board.

One of the most versatile and comprehensively impactful defensive backs to enter the NFL in recent memory, the Combine stage should afford Downs ample opportunity to make a loud statement.

40-Time Prediction: 4.42

Potential Caleb Downs landing spots in the 2026 draft

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Caleb Downs is typically projected in the No. 5-10 range in mock drafts. Safeties are not always viewed as high-priority targets at the top of the board, but Downs is too dominant to tumble much further than the Bengals at No. 10. Some experts, such as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., peg Downs as high as No. 2 to the Jets.

Pick Team Mock Draft 2 New York Jets ESPN 5 New York Giants The Athletic 7 Washington Commanders FanSided 10 Cincinnati Bengals The Ringer

FanSided's Cody Williams emphasizes just how undeniable Downs' impact is: "Whether you're asking him to drop into zone coverage, defend in the slot, come into the box against the run or even return kicks, Downs is just a stud. He's too good to slip out of the top 10 and the Commanders get a true stud with their pick."

There's a good chance Downs' draft range solidifies a bit more after the Combine, for better or worse. If he can top the 40 charts (or come close) and showcase his singular athleticism in front of 32 scouting departments, he ought to end up in the top five rather than the top 10.

Caleb Downs stats and draft info from Ohio State

School: Ohio State

Class: Junior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Draft Notes: Two-time unanimous All-American and three-time All-Conference; top-tier athlete with unreal versatility; return potential on special teams

Downs offers incredible versatility. He's so sharp, so instinctive, with the chops to line up as deep safety, cover the slot or explode off the line and attack the quarterback as a blitzer. He explodes through tackles like a bullet. He's velcro-esque in coverage, impossible to shake, compensating for a shorter frame with elite hands and quickness.

Downs put up 45 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack last season. He came up with two interceptions and six total across three college seasons. Ohio State went away from Downs as a punt returner in 2025, but he returned a punt for a touchdown in each of his first two seasons in Columbus.