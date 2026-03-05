The Dallas Cowboys will probably be going defense with their first pick in the NFL Draft — hardly groundbreaking analysis there. But with the No. 12 pick, there are quite a few ways they could go depending on how the board falls in front of them. The NFL Combine shifted the landscape of this class a bit, and some players could well fall a bit more than expected after putting up disappointing numbers in Indy. It doesn’t mean they’re bad picks, but it does mean some team could well get a steal.

Will Dallas be that team? Here are three names the Cowboys should hope fall to them after the NFL Combine boosted some players' draft stocks and plummeted others.

Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

This is not likely to happen, but in the wake of reports of a degenerative knee condition for the former Ohio State star (one that doesn't actually seem to threaten his playing future, but still), I have seen some post-Combine mock drafts with Downs going as late as No. 10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. And if he makes it that far, heck, 12 is at least within the realm of the possible. Or the Cowboys could even move up a couple spots to land him if they wanted. Because Downs with the Cowboys is exactly what they’d need; think of how Nick Emmanwori transformed the Seattle Seahawks this year.

Downs is good enough to play inside the box as well as a traditional deep safety. The Cowboys would address two needs in one with this hybrid move, making it both a safe one and a smart one. Dallas has two first-round picks to play with, and with how deep the EDGE class is after Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey and Arvell Reese, they can get a really good second-level player at 12 and then improve the pass rush at No. 20.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy’s stock just went up thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs trading Trent McDuffie and seemingly about to lose Jaylen Watson to free agency. The Chiefs would have been my favorite to land Jeremiyah Love at No. 9, but after Wednesday, they’ll most likely look at a cornerback with that pick. This draft isn't as deep as you think with defensive backs, and getting one early might pay off more than waiting.

The Cowboys are still waiting to see what 2025 draftee Shavon Revel will be, though he struggled through his rookie season. But after releasing Trevon Diggs, they need to replenish their cornerback room. That starts with someone like McCoy, whose tape was so good in 2024 that he'll still be an early pick despite missing all of 2025 due to a January ACL tear. I’m not sure he makes it past the Chiefs or even the Cincinnati Bengals; but if he does, Dallas will certainly have the perfect replacement for Diggs.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. got dinged for his wingspan measurement at the Combine, and as a result could slip a bit in this year’s draft. That’s good news for the Dallas Cowboys, who desperately need to find a replacement for Micah Parsons. Jerry Jones tabled that for a year, and there’s still a lot that could play out; the Cowboys could sign Trey Hendrickson, trade for Maxx Crosby or default to the draft.

That’s where Bain comes in. He was destructive in the College Football Playoff, and though his Combine wasn’t that great, he still has a lot of hype and is still a good option — yes, his arms are short, but he knows how to make it work regardless. If he falls outside of the top 10, the Cowboys would have no choice but to jump on him. They have two first-round picks and need to address their EDGE need with one of them. If Bain is there at 12, not a chance they pass up on him.