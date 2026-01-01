Dante Moore could force these 5 NFL teams to trade up if he declares

The 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class has gone downhill significantly in the latter half of the college football season. Players who were thought to be NFL-ready were not. While the likes of LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning will stay in school, there is an opportunity for some young signal-callers to earn a first-round grade thanks to their position alone.

As of this writing, Fernando Mendoza is the top quarterback in the class. He is a Heisman winner, after all, and led Indiana to a No. 1 ranking. That is all great for the Hoosiers and Mendoza, but if Moore enters this draft class, it changes everything. Suddenly, there would be a two-quarterback race for the top of the draft board. These teams ought to consider a trade.

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: DEC 28 Steelers at Browns | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Steelers haven't had a quarterback of the future in a long time, or at least not one they could rely on. I do not count Kenny Pickett, as he was drafted specifically for how he could contribute right away. If Pittsburgh took Moore, they'd have to develop him.

The good news is Aaron Rodgers sounds like he's willing to come back for another year. If Rodgers were to play in his age-43 season next year, he'd be a great mentor for Moore. Rodgers has done this before, and was a great guide for Jordan Love in Green Bay. Even if just for one season, Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who Moore could learn from.

The issue in Pittsburgh is the offensive coaching staff. Do we really believe Arthur Smith can develop a quarterback? Sure, he did wonders with Ryan Tannehill, but he hasn't been presented with a player like Moore previously. That's a lot of trust to place in an OC who has obvious flaws. Pittsburgh is desperate.

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Jason Miller/GettyImages

The Browns don't want to believe in Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson certainly isn't the answer, but he has several years left on his contract. Heck, the Browns aren't even set on their head coach. Kevin Stefanski, a former NFL head coach of the year, could be fired following this season.

If the Browns are smart, they'll wait until 2027 and give Sanders a chance to succeed next season. Sanders has shown flashes this season, including beating Pittsburgh just last week. Against the Raiders in Week 12, and vs the Bills in Week 16, Shedeur looked like a legitimate NFL starter. He is also a fifth-round pick, which means the Browns don't have much invested in him.

As decent as Sanders has looked, he is not irreplaceable. If the Browns bring in a new GM or head coach, they may want their own quarterback to build around. That's where Moore comes in, and Cleveland has picks to deal, both in 2026 and 2027.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Tua Tagovailoa has received more than enough time to prove he is a franchise-caliber quarterback. Heck, the Dolphins paid him as such. It's no secret Tua struggles in the cold. But he also struggles when the system doesn't fit him. Mike McDaniel tried his best, but the Dolphins may pursue a head coaching change this offseason, and it's tough to blame them.

Tua could be traded this offseason. It'd likely be best for both sides. The quarterback market is weak. There are few proven signal-callers available in free agency, which makes Tagovailoa an attractive trade candidate when he otherwise wouldn't be.

The Dolphins know what their offense looks like when Tagovailoa is at his best. Unfortunately, they can't trust him to stay healthy, nor can they assume he'll lead them to the top of the AFC East at his best. The Patriots and Bills have surpassed them. Drafting Moore is a chance to start over.

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

The Colts would be an ideal landing spot for any quarterback prospect. However, they don't have a first-round pick in 2026, as they traded that selection to the New York Jets in exchange for Sauce Gardner at the deadline. That being said, the Colts don't have a long-term solution at quarterback as of this writing.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been on the sidelines all season. She's seen the good and the bad, and is not afraid of change. She has a great relationship with Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen, which leads myself and more informed NFL pundits to assume they will remain in charge for the 2026 season. Thus, Moore could be in play.

Selecting a young QB is scary, but if the Colts are set to lose Daniel Jones in free agency – and he'll likely be the best quarterback available and thus receive a large contract – Indy should at least consider an alternative. The Colts have a ton of talent on their roster. They are, quite legitimately, a quarterback away.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The Rams have the Falcons first-round pick. Atlanta has won three games in a row, which hasn't helped Los Angeles' prospect of replacing Matthew Stafford in the first round of this year's draft. However, there is no denying that Stafford is nearing the end of his career and thus tenure in LA. While Stafford has been a mainstay and will start as long as he remains a Ram, it's never too soon to consider an heir-apparent.

No play-caller is as capable as Sean McVay. It's part of what made the Stafford relationship so successful in Los Angeles. The Rams just keep on winning. They're set to make the NFC Postseason once again in 2025, and are one of the more dangerous teams in the field.

But the Rams need to start thinking about life after Stafford. They have the infrastructure to develop Moore even if Stafford stays another year. The correct time to find an heir-apparent is while a Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterback is still on the roster, even if that comes with some awkward conversations.