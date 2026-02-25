David Bailey 40 time projection: Can Texas Tech star push into the Top 5?

Texas Tech's defense was one of the most explosive in college football this past season, and there's no better example of that than EDGE David Bailey, who is expected to become the first Red Raider off the board in April's NFL Draft. Bailey, who will hope to improve his stock at the NFL Combine this week, is an explosive pass rusher who blends his unique bull rush ability with a fluid approach, often bending around pass blockers, using his speed and flexibility to his advantage.

Bailey is on the smaller side for an EDGE, but his explosiveness is next level. A few tweaks in his approach could make him a household name at the next level, and it's why he'll likely be the second pass rusher off the board after Miami's Rueben Bain.

David Bailey 40 time prediction and projection

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The average 40 time for an EDGE rusher is around 4.61 seconds, but most of those players are not Bailey, who comes in at a slightly lighter weight of 250 pounds. Make no mistake about it, whichever NFL team drafts Bailey will ask him to put on some weight prior to training camp, but right now his stature plays to his advantage.

There are plenty of questions to ask of Bailey, namely whether he can be used consistently against the run. He's the definition of a pass-rushing specialist, but his size and fluidity at the position should play itself well to the NFL, where he'll be expected to make an impact against the run and pass. His 40 time can help dispel some of those concerns.

40-Time Prediction: 4.50 seconds

What range is David Bailey projected to be drafted?

Bailey is considered the second-best EDGE rusher in this class, as Rueben Bain has taken the top spot. However, there's plenty of need for pass-rushing talent in the modern NFL. There's no better way to stop the most important position in the NFL (QB) than loading up on players who can make their lives a living hell. Bailey is that kind of player.

As for where Bailey will wind up, most mock drafts have him going in the top-5. A poor showing at the NFL Combine could push him into the back end of the top-10, but barring anything catastrophic, Bailey will go early on Day 1.

As a pass-rushing specialist, Bailey has a PHD in club-swims, swipe-rips, spins, and pure speed rushes. There is always a need for that on any roster.

Potential David Bailey landing spots in the 2026 draft

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bailey could go in the top-5 with a great showing this week at the NFL Combine. An impressive 40 time would only speed up the hype train surrounding the Red Raiders product heading into draft weekend in Pittsburgh. Most mocks project Bailey to either the Arizona Cardinals or Washington Commanders, with FanSided's Cody Williams predicting the Saints to trade up for his services.

Pick Team Mock Draft 3 New Orleans Saints (via trade) FanSided 3 Arizona Cardinals ESPN 7 Washington Commanders The Athletic

The Cardinals need all the pass-rushing help they can get, as they reside in the same division as Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy. None of those quarterbacks are particularly mobile, and there's a lot of value in getting any of them off their spot. As for the Saints, we'll let FanSided's Cody Williams explain himself:

"David Bailey is a complete and total monster off the edge, arguably the purest pass rusher in the class, even more so than Bain. New Orleans' defense has been aging for a few years now at its core, and the Texas Tech product can be the stalwart for this group for years and years to come," Williams wrote.

David Bailey stats and draft info from Texas Tech

School: Texas Tech

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Draft Notes: 15 sacks and 43 hurries in 14 games as senior; pass-rusher first, but above average run defender; strong, prototypical frame with elite first step

The basic scouting report on Bailey is that he's a pass-rushing specialist who needs to beef up against the run. While Bailey can get to any quarterback in the NFL with his array of moves, if he hopes to be an every-down defensive player as he ages, he'll need to work on his size and power to combat a league that has embraced 13 personnel in recent years.

Bailey had 14.5 sacks last season for Texas Tech, and forced three fumbles. His 52 total tackles don't jump off the page, but when you factor in that nearly one-fourth of those were of the opposing quarterback behind the line of scrimmage, it's easy to see why he's so highly touted.