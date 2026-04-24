Draft steal Jermod McCoy is a top-10 pick at a day two price

Picking McCoy in the second round minimizes risk for teams like the Jets. He offers first-round production at a bargain price for any secondary needing a star.

He ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day, proving his speed is back. Scouts praise his elite ball skills, technique, and physical play in both man and zone.

Jermod McCoy is a top-10 talent falling to Day 2 of the NFL Draft. After missing 2025 with an ACL injury, he is now healthy and represents a massive steal.

While teams absolutely can find good value in the first round of the NFL Draft, the massive steals come later in the festivities. For example, Carson Schwesinger, the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025, was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't be surprised to see Jermod McCoy follow in Schwesinger's footsteps.

After he was passed on in the first round, there's every reason to believe McCoy will come off the board sometime on Friday. Regardless of where he ends up, McCoy could easily prove to be a top 10 talent who was taken at least 20 picks too late.

Why is Jermod McCoy falling in the NFL Draft?

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

McCoy was one of the toughest prospects to project ahead of the NFL Draft because, well, he didn't play a single snap in 2025. McCoy missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL, so it makes perfect sense that teams are wary of using a high pick on him. A first-round pick with pre-draft injury concerns not aging well because of injuries is tough for any general manager to defend.

With that being said, the injury has completely healed to this point. McCoy ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day, suggesting that he's 100 percent healthy. Given that, McCoy falling to this extent is tough to defend, especially when considering how dominant he looked on the field in 2024.

I understand the risk of using a first-round pick on a player who didn't play a single game in 2025, but there's every reason to believe that if healthy (and he is right now), he'd be the first cornerback taken. He's that talented. This means that whichever team selects him is going to get an absurd steal at a premium position

Jermod McCoy scouting report

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy ranked 23rd on FanSided's Big Board prior to the NFL Draft, and that's despite the injury concerns. Yes, the injury bumped him down some, but No. 23 overall is still a first-round slot. Here's what FanSided's Mike Luciano had to say about him.

"McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with an injury. On one hand, that is a red flag that will scare teams away. On the other, the fact he is this highly regarded speaks to his talent. With peerless ball skills, tremendous technique, and a willingness to tackle in the open field, McCoy would be a lock for the Top 10 if he didn't have the injury concerns surrounding him," Luciano wrote.

FanSided's Cody Williams had McCoy set to go No. 11 overall just three weeks before the NFL Draft after his pro day. "After not testing at the Combine more than a year after his torn ACL and some reports about his health lingering, Jermod McCoy may have silenced a lot of doubters with his pro day," Williams wrote.

McCoy would be a virtual lock for the top 10 if he didn't have the injury concerns. Yeah, this is a real needle-mover. McCoy is the best cornerback prospect in this class because he has no real weaknesses. He's fast, physical, and can dominate in both man and zone coverage. He can help any team in several ways, and at just 20 years of age, he has a lot of room to grow.

Jermod McCoy is well worth the risk at this point

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I can understand not using a first-round pick on a player who didn't play a single snap in 2025, even if he is healthy now. With that being said, his slide should not continue any further. He should be an early second-round selection.

FanSided's Cody Williams has McCoy going 44th overall to the New York Jets in his post-first-round mock draft. "The secondary still needs plenty of help and, while there's risk, that risk is far more palatable when you don't have to use a first-round pick," Williams wrote.

While I wouldn't risk letting McCoy slide that far, the Jets certainly make sense as a landing spot. They have a need for help in their secondary, and given their low expectations, they can ease McCoy back following his long layoff. Making McCoy New York's fourth or fifth selection instead of the team's first or second pick makes it a lot easier to take a high-risk swing like this.

Whether it winds up being the Jets or another team, McCoy is too talented to continue falling, even with the injury concerns. After being snubbed out of being a first-rounder, he shouldn't have to wait too long to hear his name called on Friday night.

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