Eagles fans should hope these NFL Draft prospects fall to No. 23 after the Combine

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t need a lot, but they do need some solid reinforcements this offseason to come via the NFL Draft. Depending on when they trade A.J. Brown and what the return looks like will determine their approach in the draft. After losing Josh Sweat following a Super Bowl win, one key need is improving the defensive line. But they could also add a hidden gem on the offense that would certainly help Jalen Hurts in what looks to be a post-Tush Push era.

Eagles fans should be optimistic going into the NFL Draft, despite having a lower pick and somewhat few options. These four players could fall in the draft after the combine, making it the perfect heist for a team looking to get back to the top of the NFL.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quite a few NFL Draft prospects showcased their athleticism at the combine, including Kenyon Sadiq. His build alone showed just how good of a tight end he could be in the NFL and the combine validated he’s worth taking in the first round. If Sadiq is there at No. 23, the Eagles shouldn’t take long at all with their decision.

Adding Sadiq into this offense would be the key to opening up Hurts again. Hurts isn’t a bad quarterback, but a tight end can be an extension of the run game. The Eagles love to run with Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Getting Sadiq into the mix would help this passing offense take off.

They already have DeVonta Smith at wide receiver and assuming they part ways with Brown, wouldn’t have the pressure of forcing a pass-heavy offense. Sadiq could be one of the steals of this draft after his combine outing, and if the Eagles can improve this offense with a hybrid tight end, they can’t pass up that chance.

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles landed Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft and both were elite pickups. DeJean has played as both a safety and nickel cornerback for the Eagles. Because of his versatility, the Eagles would be wise to get a true, lockdown outside corner in Avieon Terrell if they could. I wouldn’t trade up to get him per se, but if he’s there at No. 23, that has to be the move.

Sure, Clemson was bad this past season, that doesn’t mean their players aren’t worth drafting. Clemson has been an NFL factory so if you get a chance to land another one, who also happens to be the brother of a current NFL cornerback as well, it feels too good to pass up. This would allow DeJean to move around while also ensuring there’s no drop off with your cornerbacks either. Getting two young, outside corners to pair with DeJean would also alleviate some of the pressure on the pass rush.

EDGE Keldrick Faulk, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaelen Phillips will be a free agency meaning the Eagles had a short-lived fix for their pass-rushing issues this past season. Assuming they don’t extend Phillips, turning to the NFL Draft might be the way to go.

Keldrick Falk is a developmental project for sure, but his upside is worth investing in. He wasn’t that productive at Auburn, but he could very well turn into a solid defensive lineman in the NFL. He’s not necessarily a top priority, but the Eagles could invest in his development and it would go a long way to replenishing their defensive line.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

Some teams might be turned off by his age – Akheem Mesidor will be 25 years old on draft night — but Mesidor could very well be a solid pickup for whoever lands him. It’s a stark contrast from Keldrick Faulk, which is precisely why it might work.

The Eagles could benefit from an experienced addition to their pass rush as they could use some immediate help. Mesidor has been mocked to fall around the early 20s in the first round. If he falls to No. 23, it will give the Eagles something to think about.