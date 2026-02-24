Eagles should target these 5 AJ Brown replacements this offseason

A recurring storyline throughout the Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing 2025 season was AJ Brown's frustration with the offensive playcalling. He made several scenes on the sideline and spoke in ambiguous terms when asked about his future.

Now the offseason has arrived, and it sounds like the Eagles could try to excise a lingering headache. Nick Siranni was asked if Brown would be on the team next season. Given a chance to shut down trade rumors once and for all, he did nothing of the sort.

Why would the Eagles actually trade AJ Brown?

Brown operated well below his usual standards last season. It's easy enough to blame the playcalling; there's a reason now-former O.C. Kevin Patullo got the boot. Brown's 0.8 percent drop rate was the second-lowest of his career. His 64.5 percent catch rate was right on par with Brown's career average. The decline in yards per target and yards per catch was largely a function of Philadelphia's comically stunted, conservative scheme.

That should change under Sean Mannion, one of the minds behind Green Bay's high-octane offense last season. But the damage may already be done with Brown and Sirianni. This sideline confrontation in the Eagles' Divisional Round loss to San Francisco could end up as the defining image of their partnership, which is a bummer.

The Eagles have a ready-made WR1 in DeVonta Smith, with a GM who knows how to draft and get resourceful in free agency. So while Brown is still talented — a "bad" 2025 season entailed 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns — it feels like both sides yearn for a fresh start. This is probably the Eagles' last chance to sell reasonably high, too.

Trade candidates

Dontayvion Wicks

Green Bay has a surplus of quality wideouts, which has kept former fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks from a proper breakout. He's still a valuable cog in the Packers' machine, but 30 receptions for 332 yards across 14 games is not indicative of the value Green Bay could recoup in a trade. It helps that new Eagles OC Sean Mannion has a built-in relationship with Wicks, giving the Eagles a bit of extra motivation.

Wicks is a classic speedster who can give the Eagles a much-needed vertical element. After nine drops in 2024, Wicks only had a couple last season. He's refining the edges of his game, with the chance to explode in a more central role. This is a classic Howie Roseman diamond in the rough.

Brian Thomas Jr.

A first-round pick in 2024, Brian Thomas Jr. put up 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie en route to the Pro Bowl. His role diminished greatly in year two, however, as he finished the Jags' most recent campaign with 707 yards and only two scores (three, if we count rushing). Something might be lost in translation with new head coach Liam Coen, who built an incredibly successful offense despite Thomas' sudden regression.

The Jags are under no pressure to sell low on Thomas, but Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers both outpaced him in 2025. The Jags have Travis Hunter coming back to a situational receiver role, with a burgeoning tight end room led by Brenton Strange. If Jacksonville sees fit to spin Thomas into long-term assets (or help at a more dire position of need), there's a lot of upside here.

Potential free agent targets

Mike Evans

Mike Evans was limited to eight games and 368 receiving yards in 2025 — his first time finishing with less than 1,000 yards in 12 NFL seasons. Evans has been a model of durability and consistency for so long, but he's 32 years old now. Father Time is undefeated, as they say. The Bucs want him back, and it's hard to imagine him in different colors. Should he decide to prioritize competing for a Super Bowl, however, the Eagles ought to mount a convincing argument.

It's fair to wonder if Evans can reach the heights of yore again. He probably cannot, to be frank. But he's 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, with incredible technique and a historically long track record of success. Put him next to DeVonta Smith in a more dynamic, spread-out offense, and Evans should have enough gas in the tank for one or two solid years in Philly.

Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce put up 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions last season, averaging an NFL-best 21.3 yards per catch. He was Daniel Jones' long-range target of choice — a twitchy, explosive route-runner capable of some miraculous athletic feats. There's a real sense that he priced himself out of Indianapolis, which opens the door for Philadelphia, assuming Brown's contract and subsequent cap hit is offloaded to another team.

Pierce has experience lining up all over the formation. He's more than a vertical threat. He's quick enough to dart through cracks and generate yards after the catch, even on designed quick-hitters close to the line of scrimmage. At 25, he's still in the prime of his career. This feels like a logical pivot, should the Eagles be in need of a distracting presence opposite Smith.

Jauan Jennings

Spotrac sets Jauan Jennings' annual value at $22.6 million, second-most among free agent wide receivers. He's second only George Pickens, who's about to get franchise-tagged in Dallas. Jennings appeared in 15 games for San Francisco last season, often as their de facto No. 1 receiver in a makeshift, injury-riddled (yet still explosive) offense. He logged 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jennings is less of a classic WR1 than others on this list, but he could fit beautifully in a complementary role on this Eagles team. That's not to say Jennings can't explode for 150 yards in a given week, but he's such a well-rounded contributor, known more for blocking and red zone success than he is for acrobatics at the sideline. He's a real meat-and-potatoes star. A winning player, if not the sexiest name on the market.