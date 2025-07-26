Falcons just gave Michael Penix Jr another weapon in Pro Bowl WR

Michael Penix Jr. is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons this season. When the Falcons drafted Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, many were shocked, as Atlanta had already signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

The selection seems to have been worth it after all, as Penix impressed in the final weeks of the 2024 season and is expected to start Week 1 for the Falcons. Penix is in a great position to perform at a high level, surrounded by several offensive weapons including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts.

But the bar is high for the Falcons, who are aiming to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as NFC South champions in a make-or-break year for Terry Fontenot and Co. You can never have too much talent, and the recent addition of another veteran wide reciever will contribute to Atlanta's goal.

Falcons add wide receiver DJ Chark

The Falcons announced on Friday that they are signing former Pro Bowl wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal.

Veteran FA WR DJ Chark, who spent last year with the #Chargers, is signing with the #Falcons. He gets a 1-year deal.



The former #Jaguars, #Panthers and #Chargers veteran lands in ATL after several visits.

Chark, a seven-year veteran, has played for four NFL franchises, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers. Chark is best known for the four seasons that he played with the Jaguars, where he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2019 and hauled in eight touchdown catches.

Chark's one season with the Chargers was very unproductive and was cut short due to a hip injury. In seven games played with Los Angeles last season, Chark recorded just four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Where will Chark fit in with the Falcons?

Now with Atlanta, Chark hopes to bring veteran NFL experience to a young and talented offensive roster. Chark will join a wide receiver group that features Mooney, London and Ray-Ray McCloud.

With so much young talent in Atlanta's wide receiver room, Chark will most likely back up Mooney and see a small amount of reps in games. Regardless of how much action he sees, though, Chark is a wide receiver that the Falcons can rely on if they deal with injuries in the group. Chark will, without a doubt, be a veteran leader for a young group of Falcons receivers, and he can add a little bit of a big-bodied vertical element that this team could use.

Chark will make his Falcons debut when Atlanta opens up the 2025 season at home against the Buccaneers.