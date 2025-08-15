Jim Harbaugh asking Justin Herbert to do something he's literally never done before

The Los Angeles Chargers are set for a new chapter in the 2025 preseason and it starts with an unexpected twist from head coach Jim Harbaugh. For the first time in his NFL career, Justin Herbert will start in a preseason game. With Harbaugh running the show and Herbert eager for live snaps, the Chargers are signaling a clear shift in philosophy.

"It was actually me going to him and saying, 'Hey, would it be OK if I went in and played?' Because I think in years past the plan was to rest," Herbert said. "But I wanted to go out there and feel the pass rush because in practice, as a quarterback, you don't always get the true feeling of the pass rush.

"So, I thought it'd be helpful to go out there. He was understanding and he worked together talking through it," Herbert added.

Justin Herbert’s preseason debut means something

Herbert has managed to build a strong NFL résumé in his first five years as a pro. His rookie preseason in 2020 vanished due to the pandemic and in the following years, the Chargers kept Herbert on the sidelines after establishing himself early as the franchise QB. Even last year, with Harbaugh arriving as head coach, Herbert was held out of preseason action.

This year, things are different. Harbaugh values real-time preparation. Herbert himself asked to see live action in the preseason, understanding that practice drills only take you so far. Both coach and quarterback agree that a few series on the field should sharpen the offense before the regular season begins. It’s a break from the norm for Herbert and an active push toward better team chemistry.

Balancing preparation and safety

Coach Harbaugh wants his team prepared and ready to go from the first snap. Giving his starters game reps early helps with timing, especially with some new pieces on offense. Still, Harbaugh won’t overdo it, so star defenders like Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr. could sit out to protect their health.

Rashawn Slater’s injury has forced some shuffling on the offensive line, reminding everyone how important depth is for a contender. Harbaugh responded by limiting Herbert’s workload. Expect to see Herbert and the starters on the field just long enough to feel the pressure, but not long enough to risk unnecessary injury.

Team dynamics

Wide receiver Keenan Allen’s return is a major asset for Herbert, providing a familiar and reliable target. The ongoing competition for backup QB, featuring Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke, also adds an extra layer to the preseason. Losing Slater is a tough blow but the coaching staff is now juggling reps to keep the offense stable as the start of the regular season approaches. Evaluations run deep through the roster in preparation for the season. Different position rotations, depth battles and how new signings mesh, set the tone for success.