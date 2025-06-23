Kirk Cousins PR firm is working overtime trying to get the Falcons to trade him

Netflix is returning with season 2 of their hit series, “Quarterback,” on July 8 and Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins has signed up for another round of the reality TV show. Cousins is the only QB holdover from the first season which feels like PR to help facilitate a trade out of ATL. Cousins is pretty much on the outs after one year in Atlanta and Michael Penix Jr. stepping to the forefront.

Quarterback is back! Dropping on @netflix on July 8, Season 2 follows Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins for a behind-the-scenes look from @NFLFilms and @OmahaProd. Trailer: pic.twitter.com/dLOuBDJSoN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2025

Cousins, who will be 37 in August, is already looking to escape Atlanta since he’s been replaced by the Falcons 2024 first-round pick, Penix. After signing Cousins in free agency last offseason, the Falcons made headlines by taking Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. Now, just one year later, it seems the team is ready to see what Penix can do as the full-time starter. Penix did start three games in his rookie campaign, passing for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Why was Kirk Cousins chosen to start on Quarterback for the second time?

With this being the case, it’s no wonder why Cousins is returning to the Netflix production heading into his 14th NFL season. This time last year, Cousins was coming off rehabbing a torn Achilles that he suffered midway through the ’23 season. The ’24 campaign wasn’t great as Cousins started 14 games but only managed 18 TD passes to 16 INTs for just over 3,500 yards.

Another year removed from the injury, Cousins is looking to prove that even at 37 years of age, he can still be QB1 for an NFL squad. The difficult part is whether another team is willing to give up assets for an aging QB who suffered one of the sport’s most intense injuries less than two years ago. Hopefully, the Netflix series will help Cousins find a new team because at this point his role on the show seems pointless as a backup.

Could Quarterback series help the Atlanta Falcons find a suitor for Kirk Cousins?

Some potential Cousins suitors include the Cleveland Browns, which are rolling out the ageless wonder Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and the Pittsburgh Steelers should Aaron Rodgers struggle in his first and likely only season at the helm.

Cousins would be a clear upgrade for the Browns, and a trade would be far more likely if Atlanta were to take on most of his remaining contract in exchange for draft capital. However, adding a fifth quarterback to their crowded depth chart isn't all that enticing at the moment.

Cousins is, by most accounts, a great teammate and mentor for Penix Jr. He has said and done all the right things since Penix took over the starting job, and will serve as the Falcons backup quarterback for as long as he's on the roster. Given Penix Jr.'s injury history, it might be smart for Atlanta to keep him on the roster, even if it irks some producers along the way.