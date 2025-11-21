NFL coaches on the hottest seat: Falcons fans are officially done with Raheem Morris

Another NFL coach is definitely going to be fired, but it might not happen until the seasons is over. The NFL has already seen two in-season coach firings in 2025. First, the Tennessee Titans sent Brian Callahan packing, and then the Giants finally gave up on the excruciating Brian Daboll era. Those two moves will likely be the last ones made during the season, but there will almost certainly be firings that happen as soon as the season concludes.

Who will be fired? There are a few obvious candidates, but one name that appeared safe when I wrote about the Callahan firing but appears to not be safe at all now is Atlanta's Raheem Morris, who appears to be quickly wearing out his welcome among Falcons fans as the team flounders in a division that it should have at least had an outside shot at winning

Here are four coaches whose seats are getting really, really hot right now.

Raheem Morris: Atlanta Falcons

It wasn't that long ago that things seemed okay in Atlanta. The Falcons began the season with a 3-2 record, which included a huge upset win in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

Since then, it's all fallen apart, with the team dropping its last five games, including two consecutive overtime losses and three consecutive one-score defeats. It just feels like the Falcons can't get it done in close games.

There's a lot wrong with this Falcons team. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson feels out of his league right now. The defense feels like it's constantly bending at the wrong moment. And head coach Raheem Morris doesn't feel like he can keep everything together. Change is probably needed in Atlanta.

Morris has a chance to save his job, but he also has a very clear path to losing his job. Atlanta's got the Saints and Jets next on the schedule, two games that this team should win even with Kirk Cousins under center. If that losing streak hits seven games, then it probably hits nine games as well with Seattle and Tampa up after those games. At that point, Morris might not even make it to the end of the season.

Kevin Stefanski: Cleveland Browns

On one hand, it's hard to blame Kevin Stefanski for what's going on in Cleveland. He wasn't the one who made the boneheaded decision to trade the Browns' future away for Deshaun Watson, or the one who drafted two flawed quarterbacks in this class. He's been saddled with mistakes at the most important position in sports.

Everyone needs a fresh start here. Stefanski needs to take a year to regroup before finding a new home. The Browns need to get a new voice in the room and see what happens. It's just very obvious that this situation has run its course.

Mike McDaniel: Miami Dolphins

I'm a Mike McDaniel believer in the sense that I think he's a brilliant offensive mind, but I'm increasingly coming to believe that the best spot for him would be as an elite offensive coordinator and not as a head coach.

The rest of the NFL probably doesn't see it that way, so if the Dolphins move on from McDaniel following this season, he'd likely headline the list of head coaching candidates on the market and would have his pick of jobs. It's kind of like when Mike Vrabel was shockingly on the coaching market, except in this case, McDaniel probably wouldn't have a second act that goes as well as Vrabel's.

It's still possible that the Dolphins opt to keep McDaniel for another year, but if so, his 2026 lease would be very short. A poor start to next season would very likely mean McDaniel would be an in-season firing, and at that point, why not just get ahead of it in the offseason, when you actually have your pick of coaching candidates?

Aaron Glenn: New York Jets

Aaron Glenn wasn't the best coach on the market last offseason — that distinction goes to his fellow former Lions coordinator Ben Johnson — but he was a strong consolation prize for the Jets. It really felt like New York had gotten something right.

Less than a year later, it's increasingly fair to wonder if the Jets just need a full reset. The team will enter the 2026 offseason with major question marks everywhere and a clear need to upgrade at quarterback. If the team drafts Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson at/near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, then the smart move might be to move on from Glenn and bring in an offensive-minded head coach to work with the young quarterback.

Because here's the thing: New York has had this never-ending search for good quarterback play, and with a chance to actually get that in 2026, it's important to put that young quarterback in the best shape possible. Sure, you could hire a hotshot position coach as offensive coordinator, but that's basically asking for one of two things — either that guy is gone in a year or two for a head coaching position or that guy winds up being a bust. Just look at Houston's struggles to find the right offensive coordinator for C.J. Stroud. Luckily, Houston has a lot more confidence in its defensive-minded head coach than the Jets probably do, because Glenn has really failed to inspire confidence this season.