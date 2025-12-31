NFL division power rankings: The path to the Super Bowl will go through the NFC West

The NFC West has been the NFL’s strongest division all year, and with the NFL playoffs right around the corner, it’s clear any team in the NFC will have to go through it if they want to get to the Super Bowl. The NFC has been so strong, the team that survives that half of the bracket will absolutely be battle-tested.

But what about the rest of the NFL? Is there any other division that can compare to the NFC West gauntlet? Here’s a look at the divisional power rankings ahead of Week 18.

8. NFC South

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Carolina Panthers 8-8 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 3 Atlanta Falcons 7-9 4 New Orleans Saints 6-10

The NFC South might have the wildest set of playoff scenarios entering the final weekend, but it doesn’t mask the fact that it is the weakest division in the NFL by a significant margin. It’s been like that for the last few years, in fact. The Carolina Panthers are favored to get in over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but truthfully, the only reason the NFC South is getting into the playoffs is because they have to by rule.

Bryce Young has turned it around in his third season in the NFL, and it’s a good sign for the Panthers, who could have given up on him. Maybe one day this division will reach the ranks of some of the others, but for now, they’re the worst — and it’s not even close.

7. AFC North

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7 2 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 3 Cincinnati Bengals 6-10 4 Cleveland Browns 3-13

The division will come down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. It’s been one of the most disappointing seasons by the AFC North in quite some time: The Cleveland Browns are simply terrible, the Cincinnati Bengals collapsed under the weight of yet another Joe Burrow injury and Lamar Jackson missed most of the season as well.

The Steelers have been the most disappointing team in the division, however, thanks to going all in on Aaron Rodgers and once again seeking an ultimately meaningless playoff spot. The Steelers put their faith in Rodgers to be a playoff contender this year, and instead could wind up wasting a whole season. The only reason this division isn’t last is because the NFC South could have a team with a losing record make the postseason.

6. NFC East

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Philadelphia Eagles 11-5 2 Dallas Cowboys 7-8-1 3 Washington Commanders 4-12 4 New York Giants 3-13

The Philadelphia Eagles are once again division champions and it wasn’t particularly close. The Dallas Cowboys flopped, the New York Giants were predictably awful and injuries decimated the Washington Commanders before their season ever really got a chance to gain traction. The Eagles don’t look nearly as dangerous as they did a year ago en route to a Super Bowl win, but as long as they're still standing, they're dangerous.

After all, they did win the division once again and they didn’t really have much competition otherwise. Maybe next year, they’ll have some. Until then, this division will remain toward the bottom of the league.

5. NFC North

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Chicago Bears 11-5 2 Green Bay Packers 9-6-1 3 Minnesota Vikings 8-8 4 Detroit Lions 8-8

The Green Bay Packers held this division back this year. The expectations were sky-high, yet Green Bay is clinging on to the playoffs as a No. 7 seed. The Chicago Bears stunned the entire division and the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions both took steps back. This division isn’t bad, but it isn’t great either. It was supposed to be as competitive as the NFC West and it just didn’t quite live up to it due to injuries, attrition and regression to the mean.

Minnesota getting to 8-8 is truly remarkable, but it is a reminder that they made a mistake with J.J. McCarthy. That said, maybe this division can get back to the top of the rankings next season if McCarthy takes a step forward and the Lions reload.

4. AFC East

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 New England Patriots 13-3 2 Buffalo Bills 11-5 3 Miami Dolphins 7-9 4 New York Jets 3-13

The New England Patriots are back atop the AFC East and the Buffalo Bills aren’t quite as dangerous as they usually are. I’m not sure how long the Patriots' magical run will last, but for now, they’ve helped bring the East back to the top half of the NFL. The Bills, meanwhile, can’t get any higher than the No. 5 seed in the AFC bracket, which complicates their path to the Super Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins made it interesting in the end, but the AFC East will have just two teams in the postseason. Thanks to having two teams with double-digit wins, that certainly helps their case as one of the stronger divisions in the NFL. (The less said about the Jets, the better.)

3. AFC West

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Denver Broncos 13-3 2 LA Chargers 11-5 3 Kansas City Chiefs 6-10 4 Las Vegas Raiders 2-14

The Denver Broncos have a clear path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs while the Kansas City Chiefs’ season is over after Week 18; what a difference a year makes. Denver and the L.A. Chargers were always going to be contending for playoff spots this year after last season’s success. They’re now holding the division together, which is why the AFC West is just the third strongest.

It’s hard to think this division can be as strong as it is without the Chiefs. Kansas City will miss the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, and yet the AFC West might just be deeper without them this year.

2. AFC South

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 12-4 2 Houston Texans 11-5 3 Indianapolis Colts 8-8 4 Tennessee Titans 3-13

The Jacksonville Jaguars can land the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the Broncos and Patriots lose, but that’s not the only reason why the AFC South is the second-strongest division in the NFL. The Jags and Houston Texans are on a combined 15-game win streak. They are the two hottest teams in the NFL right now.

I’m not ready to trust Trevor Lawrence or CJ Stroud to go on a playoff run, but they’re winning and doing it with relative ease. The NFC West is getting all the attention, but don’t sleep in the AFC South either.

1. NFC West

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Seattle Seahawks 13-3 2 San Francisco 49ers 12-4 3 LA Rams 11-5 4 Arizona Cardinals 3-13

What more can be said about this division? It already has locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the conference and has three teams with at least 11 wins. Though the Los Angeles Rams fell off a bit, it’s remarkable how strong the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are despite undergoing serious changes this offseason. The Niners traded Deebo Samuel and then lost Fred Warner, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle to injuries.

Seattle, meanwhile, took a big gamble on Sam Darnold, and he has them in a near identical situation to the one he faced in Minnesota last year. Strange things happen in the playoffs, but one thing’s for certain: The NFC will be a tough out. They might not translate their regular-season success into playoff success, but I wouldn’t want to see them with the season on the line.