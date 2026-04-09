NFL Draft prospects who could replace Maxx Crosby, Kayvon Thibodeaux and stars on the trade block

The NFL Draft is just a short few weeks away. While the bulk of the NFL’s focus is on who will be instant stars, there are some teams that will be drafting for need. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants could still trade their top players. If they do, they’ll need to find immediate replacements in the draft. Here are the teams with players on the trade block and how they can replenish trading a star.

It won’t be easy, but having seven rounds to find the next breakout player is huge. The Raiders probably won’t find the next Maxx Crosby, but if they find the perfect player to fill in for them, it would ultimately be worth it.

Las Vegas Raiders

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 3, pick 67: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

There’s no easy solution to replacing Maxx Crosby, but if the Raiders are keen on dealing the star EDGE rusher, they could turn to Dani Dennis-Sutton in the third round. In one of my mock drafts, C.J. Allen was free to take the No. 36 pick, so I went that route. If someone like David Bailey, Ahkeem Meisidor, Keldrick Faulk or even Cashius Howell isn't there in the second round, it's not worth taking a linebacker with Dennis-Sutton as an option in the third round.

This is also contingent on what the Raiders get in return for Crosby. They’ve wanted multiple first-round picks so if they do get them, that could change how they find Crosby’s replacement. There’s a possibility they trade out of the No. 1 pick too after signing Kirk Cousins, though I feel like that’s not the option.

New York Giants

Round 1, pick 5: EDGE David Bailey

If Kayvon Thibodeaux ultimately gets traded, the Giants could immediately replace him with David Bailey. Now this is a dream and probably not necessary either. The Giants drafted Abdul Carter No. 2 overall in last year’s draft so they may want to see if he can make up for last year’s shortcomings. That said, if they’re ready to move on from him, Bailey could be there at No. 5. Something tells me they’d have better luck with Bailey than they had with Carter. Nobody is disputing Carter’s athleticism, it’s his work ethic. That wouldn’t be an issue with Bailey.

Round 2, pick 37: DL Caleb Banks

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants have to be intentional with their first two picks, knowing they don’t have a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Depending on how these hypothetical trades work, they could very well land more draft capital to have more wiggle room. That said, Caleb Banks in the second round would certainly be a step in the right direction of replenishing Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence officially requested a trade from the Giants and if it’s granted, New York will have a gaping hole on its defensive line. Banks isn’t the best solution, but their best option will come within the first 100 picks. Seeing as they currently don’t have a third round pick, they’ll have some decisions to make when it comes to replacing Lawrence if they trade him.

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, pick 23: WR Makai Lemon

This is a long shot and honestly might not be worth it. But it will give them an immediate replacement in the event they do trade A.J. Brown. The Eagles’ offense is at a crossroads and there’s quite a few different ways they could go about it. They could get tight end Kenyon Sadiq as an extension to the run game or try to evolve the passing game. Lemon would be a big play weapon. The Eagles are in an interesting position where they are still contenders, don’t need much but could continue building through the draft. That’s what Lemon’s addition would be.

New Orleans Saints

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, pick 8: RB Jeremiyah Love

Alvin Kamara’s name has been floated as a possible trade piece, which means the Saints already are thinking of his replacement, Jeremiyah Love. Love had a breakout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine and his draft stock catapulted as a result. The Saints would be wise to give Tyler Shough as many weapons as possible. New Orleans needs a lot of help when it comes to filling out this roster. Love isn’t a priority, but an immediate solution if they do decide to trade Kamara.