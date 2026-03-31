NFL Draft Rumors: Chiefs-Cowboys trade proposal, Titans' Jeremiyah Love hint and more

How realistic are these moves, and how much chaos would they cause in the NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and rumors about how things could still be shaken up are swirling.

In just a few weeks, the NFL Draft takes centerstage in Pittsburgh outside Acrisure Stadium. A successful draft day is essential for any NFL team, including those like the Tennessee Titans, rebuilding on the fly around quarterback Cam Ward. The same can be said of the Chiefs and Cowboys – two great organizations searching for ways to relive their past glory.

The NFL Draft is the cheapest way to add elite talent, and in a salary cap-driven league, that makes it THE event of every offseason. When players like Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame and Fernando Mendoza of Indiana are available to not the highest bidder, but a specific draft slot, the pressure is on.

A Chiefs-Cowboys trade proposal could shake up the NFL Draft

The Chiefs are in win-now mode, and could trade up to No. 20 and acquire more talented players.

The Cowboys could accumulate even more draft capital in the third and fifth rounds by making this deal.

This trade, courtesy of NFL.com's Eric Edholm, does make sense for both teams. The Chiefs have some holes to fill, especially in the second after trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Acquiring a higher first-round pick gives them a better opportunity to accomplish that. Add in the need for more weapons on the outside and some offensive line depth, and you get the picture. If the Chiefs hope to maintain their dynasty, they'll have to build through the draft – and fast.

As for the Cowboys, Dallas has two first-round picks already. But they don't have any selections between picks 20 and 92. While adding two first-round talents to this team is great, the Cowboys are not merely two first rounders away from contending for a Super Bowl. That's why adding quantity in the form of an extra third-round pick and fifth-round selection makes so much sense for Brian Schottenheimer and Co.

If the Titans want best player available, then Jeremiyah Love is their man

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Notre Dame at Stanford | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Tennessee Titans have been linked to Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 4, even though they have more pressing needs.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said the team will take the best player available, which could mean Love.

The Tennessee Titans have been connected to three players at No. 4 in this year's NFL Draft. Love, the running back out of Notre Dame, is the most explosive of the three. However, he doesn't come with the same positional value (running back) as a Rueben Bain or David Bailey (EDGE). For that reason alone, it'd be a surprise to see the Titans select Love, who would add to a running back room of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Position Player 2025 total yards RB1 Tony Pollard 1,288 RB2 Tyjae Spears 547 RB3 Kalel Mullings 7

"Where we're at right now, we want to take the best player available," Borgonzi said. "It depends on your roster construction, too, but where we are at, we are taking the best player available. We are taking the best football player."

There is room for improvement in the run game next to Ward, no doubt, but to take a running back this high in the draft is a risk as compared to a pass-rusher or inside linebacker. Running backs tend to have shorter careers – even those as talented as Love – and can succumb to injuries far quicker than impact positions like EDGE. With that, the Titans could be passing up a decade of Bain or Bailey in exchange for five years of Love.

How the Colts could keep QB Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans | Jack Gorman/GettyImages

Despite giving Anthony Richardson's agent permission to seek a trade, he remains with the Colts.

Colts GM Chris Ballard admitted there is a scenario Richardson could stay with the team

The prevailing expectation at the beginning of this NFL offseason was that the Colts would trade Anthony Richardson by the draft. This makes the most sense, as it does for most trade assets, as Indianapolis would want to cash in on Richardson's value this year, rather than next. Any acquiring team also wouldn't want to invest too much future capital into a lottery ticket QB, so 2027 picks are off the table or at the very least more valuable.

I took at a look at the idea of the #Steelers trading for Anthony Richardson.



Can't say I'm a fan.https://t.co/qhTzZAkltS https://t.co/GhaM4gOxQ7 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) March 11, 2025

Some of this may just be the Colts posturing for a higher pick, or it's genuine concern, but we are only a few weeks away from the draft and there's been little recent chatter about a Richardson trade. This is despite the Colts giving his agent permission to seek a partner. Thus, Chris Ballard admitted that there is a scenario in which Richardson returns next season.

"There's definitely a scenario there. He's a good dude and he's talented. I mean, I still want good for Anthony, man. I still think he's got a lot in him. He's had some freaking bad luck, but I still think Anthony has got a lot of ability and he's maturing and growing. He's still young. Anytime you take a quarterback that high ... the expectations, it's hard to live up to them no matter who you are," Ballard said.

At this point, it's unlikely the Colts would get much more than a Day 3 pick for Richardson despite taking him fourth overall as a project QB just a few years ago. Richardson was always a risk, and it's backfiring on Indianapolis now.