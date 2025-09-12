NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Tyreek Hill reunion, Aidan Hutchinson deal rush, Cowboys mistake

After Thursday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, Week 2 of the NFL season has begun. Needless to say, this is an exciting time for the league, and there are still plenty of rumors flying around. This includes trade rumors, extension talks, or looking back at a recent infamous trade.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN recently broke down some of the hottest stories around the league. Let's dive into some key takeaways of their reporting and what they could mean for the teams involved.

The Chiefs are an obvious suitor for Tyreek Hill

The worst-kept secret around the NFL might be that Tyreek Hill is unhappy in Miami. While Hill didn't outright request a trade from the Miami Dolphins back after the end of last season, he left the door open for leaving the team. During Miami's brutal 33-8 Week 1 loss, the eight-time Pro-Bowler was visibly frustrated on the sidelines. After this, paired with him being stripped of his captain title and the Dolphins seemingly imploding, a trade would make sense.

Hill is facing domestic violence allegations, which further complicates matters. However, Fowler mentioned a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs as " low-hanging fruit." With Xavier Worthy battling an injury and Rashee Rice suspended, Patrick Mahomes could use another weapon.

The Chiefs' familiarity with Hill and their need for another receiver could allow them to roll the dice on the 31-year-old. It's easy to see Hill turning back the clock with his former team; just two years ago, he recorded 1,799 receiving yards.

Fowler and Graziano didn't mention another team for Hill. As a result, if he becomes available, the Chiefs could be clear frontrunners, especially if other teams are rightfully concerned with the allegations.

The Lions have a clear timeline to get an extension done with Aidan Hutchinson

Amid a 0-1 start for the Detroit Lions, one of the more under-discussed stories is a possible extension for edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Just hours before the Lions' Week 1 game, Detroit agreed to an extension with Jameson Williams. As one of the best edge rushers in the league, Hutchinson is more valuable. Nevertheless, Graziano noted that Micah Parsons' four-year, $188 million contract extension set a new bar for edge rushers.

Another crucial factor at play that Graziano noted is that the Lions have a clear reason to get a deal done with Hutchinson fast, as their 2023 draft class, which includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch, becomes extension-eligible for the first time this spring. Given what Parsons and TJ Watt recently received on the open market, the Lions will likely have to give Hutchinson a massive deal.

Hutchinson is the linchpin of the Lions' defense, so paying him is a wise move. However, Graziano noted that general manager Brad Holmes has openly discussed that the Lions will eventually have to make some tough decisions.

Ultimately, this could result in the Lions not being able to extend Hutchinson or one of the members of their loaded 2023 draft class. A possible Hutchinson extension is certainly something to monitor as the year progresses.

The Micah Parsons trade was always bad, and it now looks even worse with this latest development

The Micah Parsons trade was largely criticized from the Dallas Cowboys' perspective. With Fowler's latest report, it seems to be getting worse, as he noted that pass rusher Rashan Gary was part of the Dallas' internal trade discussion on the Parsons deal. Of course, the Cowboys ended up getting Kenny Clark. Still, why wouldn't they get Gary, who is the younger and more impactful player?

Gary, who made the Pro Bowl last year, has already racked up 2.5 sacks and five solo tackles this season. Clark recorded a solid two solo tackles in Week 1. However, Gary is the versatile pass rusher, whereas Clark is more of a nose tackle. At two years older with less of an impact, there's no reason to prefer Clark over Gary.

Sure, you could argue that the Packers were more likely to give up Clark. Regardless, Parsons is a game-changing talent, and the Cowboys didn't have to trade him. Jerry Jones should have used this leverage to yield a better player in return for Parsons.